Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Sikh community feed thousands over lockdown

Over just one night Daljit Singh was sent 370 text messages and 200 emails from people thanking him for food provided to feed their families.

The New Zealand president of the Supreme Sikh Society keeps every message as a reminder of the help people need during lockdown.

Last lockdown the society distributed 120,000 food parcels to people throughout Auckland. The need was much higher this lockdown, he said.

Last Saturday the team in Takanini packed and distributed 2000 food parcels to those struggling to buy food.

"We were expecting 1500 people but we prepared 2000 food parcels," Singh said.

"Actually, 5000 cars came that day and the line was 3km long. It went from Takanini to Papakura."

The Supreme Sikh Society of New Zealand is today's Lockdown Hero.

Singh said the society, which has centres in Takanini, Otahuhu, Avondale and North Shore, was able to do large-scale food parcels because of generous growers and suppliers and members of the Sikh community.

"We have suppliers who are very generous giving fruit and vegetables but we also have 260 people on the Sikh WhatsApp group and they donate.

"Someone will say I will buy 200 loaves of bread this time, or 200 bottles of milk."

Fresh fruit and vegetables from growers around New Zealand and milk and bread bought by members of the Sikh community. Photo / Supplied

The generous food parcels have around 20 different types of food including milk, bread, herbs, vegetables, rice, onions and a treat such as iceblocks.

Singh said anyone was welcome to come for a food parcel and that 99 per cent of the people who came through were not part of the Sikh community.

"Everyone in the community comes - Chinese, Filipino, Pākehā, Māori, Samoan. Everyone who is in need is coming."

The society started providing the food parcels last lockdown and gave away more than 120,000 boxes.

Takanini Gurdwara has become a drive in drive out centre for food parcel collection. Photo / Supplied

"We actually haven't stopped since last lockdown because the need is still there. We have been doing this for 18 months now," Singh said.

"The demand has been high since this level 4 though, much higher than we expected and we expected it to be high."

Each parcel contains enough fresh food for a family for meals for two to three days.

The demand was so high last Saturday that police had to manage the queue of people and the society had to limit the numbers to 500 a day and create a booking system.

The system is now more streamlined and operates a drive-in drive-out service where people do not have to get out of their car and the volunteers working are in small bubbles for safety reasons.

The Supreme Sikh Society spokesman Daljit Singh has been working with a small team to distribute thousands of food parcels during lockdown. Photo / Dean Purcell

"It's very contactless. The person comes in their car. They come in one gate and sit in the car and open the boot and we have a person put the food in the car and then they leave through the other gate.

"We have the same team working together and we stick to all the Covid safety rules."

Singh said people were always appreciative of the food provided and happy they could go home and cook healthy meals for their families.

"People can't say much on the day because it is contactless but I have so many text messages - I had 370 just in one night.

"People just want to say thank you to us for doing this."