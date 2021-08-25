Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Spice World owners offer free essentials for those in need

Spice World owners' generous offer of food has been recognised by people in the community. Photo / Google Maps

Spice World owners' generous offer of food has been recognised by people in the community. Photo / Google Maps

When Mehmood and Munira Khan heard New Zealand was returning to Covid alert level 4, they sent a message to their community straight away.

Anyone struggling to buy the basics was welcome to come into their store - rice, flour, milk, and other essentials were free to those in need.

The last time Auckland went into level 4 lockdown, the couple, who own Spice World in Avondale, supplied essential food free to 400 struggling families.

"We knew as soon as this lockdown was extended we needed to do it again," Mehmood Khan said.

"A lot of people are struggling, unfortunately - that is a fact."

The couple are today's - very reluctant - Lockdown Heroes.

The couple politely declined to be photographed for this article saying as Muslims they wanted to serve their community without wanting to promote themselves as a business.

In a Facebook post two days ago, the Khans invited those struggling financially to pay only for what they could afford at the store.

"Some people cannot afford to pay at all and that is fine," Khan said.

"One lady just came in and all she could give was $5 koha and that is fine as well, we just want people to be able to get through this."

The store stocks a wide variety of nuts, seeds, sauces, chutneys and groceries. The couple grind all of the spices themselves on site.

"We were giving away eggs as well but we have run out so are waiting on stock," Khan said.

"If people don't [want] rice we try to give them something else, we have plenty of options."

The post on Facebook attracted dozens of comments from customers who showed their appreciation of the offer, thanking the couple for their generosity at what is a difficult time for many families.

Dave Russell said: "What a great gesture. Fantastic. We are okay, but we won't forget what you have done. Once the lockdown is over, we will shop at your shop."

"Such an awesome gesture in these trying times," said Mitika Roberts.

Others offered to make donations to help cover the cost of food for other families.

Mehmood Khan said the offers of help were appreciated and showed it was really his community that made the offer of food a possibility.

"We can do this because we have the logistics to do it through the store but it is the community and our suppliers who have made this happen," he said.

"People have given money to help pay for the food and my suppliers have also helped with discounts and some free items.

"The community is coming together and working to get through this time."

The couple had owned the store for 18 years and lived on site.

They had set up a separate and transparent charity account that people could donate to.

The money was used solely for the purchase of food for those in need.

