A Kiwi butcher has been hailed a Lockdown Hero this week after he went to work helping a competing store put food on the shelves.
Reuben Sharples, who owns Aussie Butcher in New Lynn, went to work slicing and dicing at New World Green Bay to keep the grocery store stocked with meat.
The store was recently named a location of interest for Covid-19 and 30 per cent of its staff are at home self-isolating.
Samantha-Jane Miranda described Sharples as an "absolute legend".
"Been going since he opened, best product, outstanding service - and run by a real community guy! So proud to live in New Lynn because of people like this who make our community so special," she said.
Sharples, who can't open under alert level 4, said he was happy to help.
"Jamie is a so-called competitor but I don't see it like that. I want to be able to get out there and help our community get through this.
"I live 400m from his shop and I get my groceries there. I've seen how many shops are closed or short of stock and I want the people in our community to be able to go down there and buy everything they need."
Sharples had lived in the west Auckland community for more than 15 years and had owned the butcher for nearly as long.
His three children attend local schools and his wife, Katie, sews and sells masks under the brand Kathryn & Me.
It isn't the first time the Sharples family has helped out.
Last Christmas Sharples donated $20,000 of meat that put dinner on the table for 600 families in need.
He also donated 150kg of meat to the Kindness Collective which helps businesses get help to New Zealanders.