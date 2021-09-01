Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Normal domestic travel won't start again until level 2

Many of the domestic flights arriving in Auckland on Thursday have been canceled. Photo / Supplied

The sky has been eerily empty lately while the country hunkers down during the Delta outbreak and it will remain that way until at least level 2.

Air NZ is the only commercial airline currently offering domestic flights for essential workers only.

It has added extra flights in response to the alert levels and is running a maximum of two return services a day on some routes, including Auckland to Christchurch.

Air NZ is the only commercial airline currently offering domestic flights for essential workers only. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar has suspended its services outside of Auckland until September 6. Flights to and from Auckland have been cancelled until September 14, the earliest it will leave alert level 4.

A spokesperson told the Herald passengers who booked and have essential reasons for travel may be able to be moved to Air NZ flights.

"But that is the last resort and only for very essential reasons," he said.

On the Air NZ website, flights open up everywhere but Auckland on September 8 with 13 flights between Christchurch and Wellington available for purchase now.

Flights to and from Auckland remain limited until September 15 when a multitude become available to buy.

A flight from Christchurch to Queenstown next Wednesday is on sale for $151 on the Air NZ website currently. Photo / Supplied

Air NZ domestic schedule

September 1-3

x2 return services

• Auckland to Christchurch

• Christchurch to Wellington

x1 return service

• Auckland to Wellington

• Christchurch to Dunedin

• Nelson to Wellington

September 4-5

x1 return service

• Auckland to Christchurch

• Christchurch to Wellington

• Auckland to Wellington

• Christchurch-Dunedin

• Wellington to Nelson

September 6

x2 return services

• Auckland to Christchurch

• Christchurch to Wellington

x1 return service

• Auckland to Wellington

• Christchurch to Dunedin

• Nelson to Wellington

"While travel remains very restricted under alert level 3, the extra flights will help transport cargo and essential workers around Aotearoa," Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said.

"We've added several services a week between Christchurch and Dunedin and moved our Wellington-Christchurch flight time to allow for better connectivity.

"While we can't fly as often as we'd like, we're doing everything we can to get people safely to where they need to go."

Queenstown Airport looking empty while New Zealand deals with the Delta outbreak. Photo / George Heard

The food and beverage service onboard domestic flights remains suspended with water available on request. Air New Zealand lounges, Fast Bag and valet parking remain closed and masks are required onboard.

Christchurch Airport on Wednesday as the city shifted to alert level 3. Photo / George Heard

Foran said those who need to travel while the country is at various alert levels should check their eligibility on the Government's Covid-19 website.

"Customers who meet the criteria and still wish to travel should call the Air New Zealand Contact Centre who will assist with their booking. Customers will also need to carry a letter or evidence confirming they are travelling for essential purposes."