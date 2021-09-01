Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 75 cases in community today - Hipkins and Bloomfield

Focus Live: Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

There are 75 cases of Covid in the community today - and one is in Wellington.

The case in the capital, which moved to alert level 3 this morning, is a household contact of another case.

This person had returned three previous negative tests and remains asymptomatic.

This latest bounce in numbers is not unexpected, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

It is clear that on average the daily case numbers are lower than the peak, he said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Bloomfield around 40 supermarkets have been added as new locations of interest.

32 people in hospital with Covid

There are 32 people in hospital in Auckland. Eight people are in ICU and three are on ventilators.

More than 22,000 tests were processed nationwide yesterday.

54% get the jab

Three and a half million doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administed in New Zealand since midnight, Hipkins said.

Fifty four per cent of the eligible population in the country have received at least one dose, he said.

More than 85 per cent of people aged 65+ have now been vaccinated with one dose, Hipkins said.

Around 37 percent of the Māori population have had at least one dose, and 47 percent of the Pasifika community.

The number of companies issued with travel documentation to move across the boundary in Auckland between level 3 and level 4 is more than 3,000, covering 23,000 employees, Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said.

Plumbers and other tradespeople can work under alert level 4 as long as they are wearing PPE to help in emergencies, Hipkins said.

STORY CONTINUES AFTER LIVE BLOG

STORY CONTINUES

Bloomfield this morning told Breakfast that although positive cases of Covid-19 had started to dip, which was "heartening", they could bounce up again.

He did not want Kiwis to become complacent.

"The key thing is we've done two weeks of hard work. We've got to hold our nerve here," he said.

He reminded the country south of Auckland that level 3 did not mean getting out and about.

Epidemiologist Dr Michael Baker told the Herald on Tuesday there was reason to be optimistic, but was reluctant to identify a trend just yet with still 51 "mystery cases" not yet epidemiologically-linked to the outbreak.

"The critical thing is being certain about where these mystery cases are coming from."

While they could be cleared up in days, they could also represent "leakage" in the lockdown system and points of community transmission.

Some could be bubble breakers passing it along to many others, or essential workers in tightly controlled environments. There were 106 essential workers infected in the outbreak so far, including three announced Tuesday at the Tegel chicken plant in Henderson, Auckland.

"Household contacts are not so much of a concern but we really want to see those cases still being investigated get down to zero as quickly as possible," Baker said.

Meanwhile, today it was revealed Crystal Laundromat East Tāmaki, at 186 Te Irirangi Drive in Clover Park, South Auckland was visited by a Covid positive case on Saturday, between 11am and 2pm.

It is the third Crystal Laundromat to feature on the Ministry of Health's website.

A positive case also visited the Crystal Laundromat Manurewa, on Roscommon Rd, on Tuesday August 24, between 11.45am and 2pm.

Crystal Laundromat New Lynn on Great North Rd, West Auckland, was linked to a positive case on Saturday, August 21, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm.

Today is also the day the vaccination programme opens to those aged under 30 and over 12, about 1.5m people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government could need to slow vaccine rollout to pre-outbreak levels if it cannot secure more supplies - and has not ruled out slowing or halting new bookings in other regions to allow it to keep pace in Auckland.

Ardern said the "surge" prompted by the outbreak had pushed vaccine rates up to 80,000-90,000 a day - and well over 500,000 a week.

The problem is about 800,000 doses are in stock, and deliveries at the moment are averaging about 300,000 a week.

The original rollout plan was to be vaccinating about 350,000 people a week at this point.

The pressure comes off next month, when the country will receive nearly all of the vaccine it hopes to administer by the end of the year - roughly 4 million doses in total - but at current rates could risk running low, or need to slow, this month.

Ardern said yesterday efforts continued to secure more vaccines to keep up with that surge demand, and she would be making announcements on these in the coming days.

It is understood efforts include looking at swapping vaccines with other countries further along their rollouts for ours at a later date - similar to deals Australia has done with Poland and Singapore.

Police have checkpoints in place to prevent people leaving or entering the Auckland and Northland regions.

Numerous police officers are checking that drivers have essential traffic letters before letting them through.

As of 9.30am yesterday, 2524 businesses had been issued with business travel documentation for movement across level 3 and 4 borders.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said checkpoints were in place south of Auckland to stop motorists and to ensure their travel was essential.

He said police had been through the experience before so were well practised and had lanes for trucks.

"Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries separating alert level 4 and alert level 3 areas, should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel," he said.