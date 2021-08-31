Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Freedom - slightly - for those in Alert Level 3 but Ashley Bloomfield warns NZ is 'not out of the woods yet'

The checkpoints have returned to Mercer along State Highway 1 south of Auckland, so far without the queues and delays of the past. Video / Michael Craig / Mike Scott

The checkpoints have returned to Mercer along State Highway 1 south of Auckland, so far without the queues and delays of the past. Video / Michael Craig / Mike Scott

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Freedom has returned, albeit limited, to much of the country but our top expert says New Zealand is not out of the woods yet and hard work is still needed to beat the Delta outbreak.

From midnight, everywhere south of Auckland dropped from full lockdown to alert level 3.

The rules don't change much with everyone still urged to stay home unless leaving is "essential" and travel severely restricted.

The biggest difference is that food retailers can now operate and offer delivery or contactless click and collect.

Thousands of Kiwis have jumped at the chance for their first barista-made coffee in weeks, or a sneaky McDonald's drive-thru for breakfast.

But director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has warned none of us are safe yet from the deadly variant of the Covid-19 virus and has urged a cautious approach to leaving home.

Bloomfield this morning told Breakfast that although positive cases of Covid-19 had started to dip, which was "heartening", they could bounce up again.

That would be expected and mainly because of day 12 results showing up more household contacts testing positive.

However he did not want Kiwis to become complacent.

"The key thing is we've done two weeks of hard work. We've got to hold our nerve here," he said.

He reminded the country south of Auckland that level 3 did not mean getting out and about.

It was still a "stay home" message and people should only go out for essentials.

"All of us should be doing everything we can to stop this outbreak," he said.

"Everyone needs to keep doing their bit - no one is bulletproof in this infection," he said.

"This is not just a flu, this is far worse."

Bloomfield's call came shortly after a new location of interest was published.

The Crystal Laundromat East Tāmaki, at 186 Te Irirangi Drive in Clover Park, South Auckland was visited by a Covid positive case on Saturday, between 11am and 2pm.

It is the third Crystal Laundromat to feature on the Ministry of Health's website.

A positive case also visited the Crystal Laundromat Manurewa, on Roscommon Rd, on Tuesday August 24, between 11.45am and 2pm.

Crystal Laundromat New Lynn on Great North Rd, West Auckland, was linked to a positive case on Saturday, August 21, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm.

Outside Auckland, people were relishing the opportunity to access food other than what was in their fridge or supermarket shelves.

Christchurch residents are stoked to get barista-made coffee again as Level 3 dawned. Photo / George Heard

Queues formed at McDonald's restaurants in both the North and South Islands and other outlets like KFC and Dominos were preparing for lunch and dinner-time onslaughts.

Today also marks the day where all New Zealanders over the age of 12 can book for a vaccine.

Big Mac bliss! Christchurch women Harley and Aaliyah get involved with their first McDonald's burger in weeks. Photo / George Heard

Masks and contact tracing remain mandatory in level 3 and travel outside local areas - and across the "domestic borders" is prohibited unless essential or an exemption is granted.

Police have checkpoints in place to prevent people leaving or entering the Auckland and Northland regions.

Numerous police officers are checking that drivers have essential traffic letters before letting them through.

As of 9.30am yesterday, 2524 businesses had been issued with business travel documentation for movement across level 3 and 4 borders.

Police checking for travel exemptions outside Auckland. Photo / NZ Herald

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said checkpoints were in place south of Auckland to stop motorists and to ensure their travel was essential.

He said police had been through the experience before so were well practised and had lanes for trucks.

"Anyone attempting to travel across the regional boundaries separating alert level 4 and alert level 3 areas, should expect to be stopped and asked for proof of essential travel," he said.

The change in alert levels came after 49 new cases, all in Auckland, were reported yesterday, the lowest total in six days. There are now 612 cases in the outbreak - 597 in Auckland, 15 in Wellington and believed to be contained.

Six babies under the age of 1 have caught Covid-19 in the Delta outbreak, Bloomfield said. He said that news was "sobering", although none of the babies were in hospital.

A further update from the Government will be given at 1pm and streamed live on the Herald website.