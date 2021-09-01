Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Locations of interest include seven new supermarkets

September 1 2021 There are 75 new community cases and one MIQ case today - but Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says the bounce in numbers is not unexpected.

The Ministry of Health have released eight new locations of interest, seven of which are supermarkets, one of which is in Warkworth.

Pak 'nSave Clendon, Countdown Ponsonby, Countdown Three Kings, Countdown Warkworth, Countdown Mt Roskill, Countdown Papatoetoe and Pak 'nSave Māngere are the newly released locations of interest.

A fruit and veg store in Manurewa called Pacific Fresh was also added to the list.

Anyone who visited the store on August 21 between 2pm and 2.30pm must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Warkworth's first location of interest has also been added to the list.

Shoppers who visited the Countdown on August 26 between 6.33pm to 7.17 may have been exposed to Covid-19 and must self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest.

The same advice goes for any shoppers who visited Pak'nSave Māngere on August 29 between 8pm to 9pm and Countdown Mt Roskill on August 28 between 5.15pm to 5.45pm.

This brings the total number of locations of interest to 282 with 366 events.

A number of previously added locations of interest have been updated with new visited times.

Farro Fresh Grey Lynn was visited on August 18 between the new time of 4.44pm to 4.45pm.

Anyone who visited the store during this time must get tested on or around day 5.

An earlier updated featured spots in two new Auckland suburbs.

Two businesses in Glen Innes and one in nearby Pt England have been identified as being places where a person who has since tested positive for Covid-19 has visited.

The Riverside Dairy at 104 Point England Rd was linked to a positive case on Monday, August 23, for 10 minutes that evening.

The affected time is 6.24pm to 6.34pm and anyone who was in the dairy at the time must stay home and get tested for the virus immediately.

The Riverside dairy, at 104 Point England Road, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

A positive case or cases also went to the Supa Value Supermarket Ltd, on Line Rd in Glen Innes, on Wednesday, August 25 between 8.21am and 9.30am.

The Fresh & Save shop, at 283 Apirana Ave, was visited by a Covid positive case between 9.06am and 9.16am on Friday, August 27.

Despite the visit being only 10 minutes, anyone who was at the store during that time is deemed to be a close contact and must stay at home immediately and get a Covid test.

The Supa Value Supermarket, at 131 Line Road in Glen Innes, was linked to a Covid positive case last Wednesday. Image / Google

The Fresh & Save market on Apirana Avenue, in Glen Innes, was visited by a Covid case on Friday, August 27. Image / Google

9.30am update

A new location of interest has been released by health officials this morning.

The Crystal Laundromat East Tāmaki, at 186 Te Irirangi Drive in Clover Park, South Auckland was visited by a Covid positive case on Saturday.

The affected time is between 11am and 2pm.

It is the third Crystal Laundromat to feature on the Ministry of Health's website.

A positive case also visited the Crystal Laundromat Manurewa, on Roscommon Rd, on Tuesday, August 24, between 11.45am and 2pm.

Crystal Laundromat New Lynn on Great North Rd, West Auckland, was linked to a positive case on Saturday, August 21, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm.

Another visit to the Tasi Market on Triangle Rd in Massey, West Auckland, has also been identified by health officials.

The fruit and vegetable shop is identified as a location of interest on Sunday, August 22, between 8am and 2pm. Anyone who was there must self-isolate for 14 days after exposure and get a test organised straight away.

That is the fifth day linking a positive case to the Tasi Market. The Ministry of Health earlier released details about visits last week - on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Another new location confirmed by the Ministry of Health yesterday was the A Spice Bazaar Indian Takeaway & Groceries store on Chapel Rd, in Flat Bush, on Monday, August 23.

The affected time is between 2pm and 2.30pm.

A positive case was linked to the same shop on Sunday, August 29, for half an hour between 4pm and 4.30pm.

The other locations released by health officials yesterday are:

- Mascot Dairy Māngere, 51 Mascot Ave, on Thursday, August 19, between 2.30pm to 3.35pm

- Puhinui Road Dairy Papatoetoe, 161 Puhinui Rd, on Friday, August 20 between noon and 2pm

- Finlayson Superette & Lotto Clendon Park, 150 Finlayson Ave, on Friday, August 20 between 4.35pm and 5.40pm

- Crystal Laundromat Manurewa, 4/439 Roscommon Rd in Clendon, on Tuesday, August 24 between 11.45am and 2pm

- Chemist Warehouse Ronwood Centre Papatoetoe, 5 Ronwood Ave, on Sunday, August 29, between 1pm and 2pm

The number of locations of interest being released by authorities have started to drop over the past few days.

However, more locations are expected to be released by authorities still today and over the next few days.