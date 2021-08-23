Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More than 30 new community cases expected today, total cases in outbreak now exceeds 100

Frustration boiled over as traffic management staff at the Avondale testing centre threatened to call the police on people angry they had been pushed to the back of the queue after an hour-long wait in line. Video / Adam Pearse

The number of Covid-19 community cases has surpassed 100 with more than 30 new cases expected to be announced today, the Herald understands.

The Herald understands there are at least 35 new cases, taking the overall total to at least 107. There are understood to be at least two cases in Wellington.

The Ministry of Health is set to release the latest daily tally at 1pm in a statement as Cabinet meets to discuss any changes in alert levels and whether parts of the country can relax lockdown settings.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front a press conference at 4pm to announce any challenges to alert levels. New Zealand is currently in lockdown until 11.59pm tomorrow.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday if he was in Auckland he would expect to remain in lockdown for longer as cases in the city continue to rise.

However, it is possible that parts of the country could drop alert levels sooner than others.

The caution around moving levels elsewhere was the tens of thousands of people who had left Auckland since the first community case was identified and the country moved into lockdown, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall told morning media.

The Government is warning that the number of cases may continue to rise in the next five days before the curve starts to fall later in the week.

Verrall told the AM Show it was possible there could be a high number of Covid cases today, compared with previous days.

Yesterday there were 21 new Delta cases in the community taking the total number to 72.

Of these 66 people are infected in Auckland, and the remaining six are in Wellington.

There are currently five people in hospital, however none were in ICU, Verrall confirmed this morning.

There are also now more than 300 locations of interest with the mast majority in Auckland. They include Auckland CBD fast-food restaurants McDonald's, Taco Bell and Starbucks.

This morning six new Auckland locations of interest were added to the Ministry of Health's website

A number of South Auckland supermarkets have been identified as potential exposure sites with local testing stations warning those seeking tests to expect a minimum four hour wait.