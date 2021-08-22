Covid 19 coronavirus: More locations expected as Auckland cluster grows

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald.

Eight new locations of interest have been released by the Ministry of Health this morning.

The new locations include:



• KFC Glenfield

• KFC Māngere

• Westside Fitness Henderson

• Food Village Manurewa

• Pak'n Save Clendon

• Countdown Manurewa

• Jets Gym Ōtāhuhu

Almost 300 locations were released by the end of the day on Sunday and they now span from Auckland, Coromandel, Thames, Rotorua, Waiōuru, Bulls and Wellington.

Most of the locations are in Auckland - from North Shore, West Auckland, East Auckland and South Auckland - and include everything from cafes, restaurants, takeaways, supermarkets, hospitals, several schools, at least one car yard and even a cemetery.

Experts say we will continue to see the number of cases rise during the next five days or so at least.

A total of 72 people have tested positive for the virus in the community - 66 of those cases being in Auckland and six in Wellington.

A Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set up in the the park and ride carpark near the Auckland Airport. Photo / Alex Burton

Anyone who has been to a location of interest is immediately regarded as a close contact of a positive case and must legally self-isolate for 14 days - as well as everyone in their household.

Some Auckland supermarkets have had to reduce their opening hours or close their stores entirely due to many of their staff having to go into self-isolation after a particular store was identified as a location of interest.

Speaking on TV1's Breakfast programme on Monday morning, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said contact tracers had been working hard to get in touch with people identified as close contacts.

They had managed to get hold of up to 10,000 people linked to locations of interest nationwide.