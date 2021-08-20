Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Mitre 10 awards dinner attendees close contacts after bar worker tests positive

COVID LATEST
* Nationwide lockdown will be extended until at least next Tuesday
* Covid-19 has been detected in Wellington with three confirmed cases and the first location of interest revealed.
* A bar worker at a Mitre 10 awards has tested positive and up to 1000 people may be close contacts
* 31 cases, more than 140 locations of interest including five South Auckland buses (see the live blog for exact routes)
* Massive loophole: Locals worried as Aucklanders try to book holiday homes in lockdown
* Lockdown Read: Inside the weekend Delta came to town
* Unpicking the cluster - The school family, the teacher, the tradie flatmate and their pals
* Auckland economy losing $100m a day during lockdown, says council
* Matthew Hooton: NZ health system can't look past lockdown
* Liam Dann: Why NZ economy can survive a lengthy lockdown
* Your guide to surviving that long wait for a Covid test
* Everything we know so far about the Wellington cases
Almost a thousand people at a corporate awards dinner have been told they're close contacts after a bar worker tested positive for Covid-19.
The event was hosted by Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry, who was off air tonight.
The Mitre 10 2021 Awards ceremony at Spark Arena in downtown Auckland on Thursday last week was attended by people from across New Zealand.
Mitre 10 says they understand that people who attended will be concerned.
"We have notified attendees that they have been at a location of interest and advised them of the actions they and their households need to take regarding self-isolation and testing. The country was at Level 1 at the time of the event and appropriate protocols were in place, including QR codes and contract tracing capability.
A screenshot of a message sent to attendees has been given to the Herald.
"Dear awards dinner attendee", the message begins.
"We have been informed by Uno Loco, organisers of the Mitre 10 awards dinner, that one of the bar staff working at the event last Thursday, August 12, has tested positive for Covid-19.
"As an attendee at the event, you are deemed a close contact", the message says, before explaining the Ministry of Health guidelines for what to do next, including self-isolating at home for 14 days from the date of exposure.
The awards took place from 6pm till midnight and the Herald understands a crowd of almost 1000 people attended.
The Ministry of Health is being contacted.
The latest potential mass exposure site hasn't yet been announced by the ministry.
Locations of interest for the outbreak have now reached at least 174 visits to 138 distinct locations identified in the Auckland and Coromandel regions, as of 5pm.
More are expected, including those relating to three Wellington community cases announced today.
Two of the Wellington cases drove to the city after being in Auckland over the weekend, while a third returned to the capital from Auckland by air.
New Zealand's level 4 lockdown was this afternoon extended nationwide until 11.59pm on Tuesday after confirmation the outbreak had spread to Wellington.
There are 31 community cases connected or strongly suspected to be connected to the outbreak, including 11 announced today.
Auckland faces an even longer lockdown, until at least late August, with the director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield confirming he wanted an extension.
That's now likely to be announced on Tuesday, although Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would not directly answer questions on the matter, saying it was too soon to say what this outbreak would mean in the long term for Auckland.