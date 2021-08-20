Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Weekend's here, keep safe, stay home - police

People are urged to be patient when travelling near testing centres. Photo / Dean Purcell

People are urged to be patient when travelling near testing centres. Photo / Dean Purcell

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

It's the first weekend on alert level 4, and police are urging people to keep safe by staying home.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has issued a reminder to Kiwis that under current restrictions, non-essential travel and activity is not permitted.

"There are no borders in place and people should remain at their primary place of residence," Coster said.

"For the safety of our communities it is absolutely vital that everyone continues to adhere to the restrictions in place."

People are reminded that physical exercise should be kept local and they should not undertake any recreational activity that could lead to a rescue or emergency response.

That includes activities such as surfing, snowboarding, tramping, fishing and whitebaiting.

"Should you run into trouble with weather or injury and require help, you immediately put others in danger," said Coster.

"Don't be the person who sparks an emergency callout, when you shouldn't be out in the first place."

He said police would be taking an education-first approach to the restrictions, but "quick and decisive enforcement action" will be taken where necessary.

"The majority of New Zealanders continue to do the right thing, avoiding non-essential travel and keeping themselves and their whānau safe by staying at home," he said.

Since the start of the alert level 4 setting, 12 people have been charged in relation to breaching Covid-19 restrictions, the majority of those relating to protest activity.

Two have been prosecuted in Northland, five in Auckland, two in Bay of Plenty and three in Canterbury. Police have also issued 20 formal warnings to people in breach of the rules.

Police have received 1869 online breach notifications since August 17, with 607 of those being in Auckland. Of those reports, 984 were about a gathering, 742 about a business and 143 about an individual.

"Police remain out and about in our communities conducting reassurance visits and compliance checks," Coster said.

Police have been carrying out random pop-up checkpoints to ensure compliance with restrictions in Auckland today.

High volumes of traffic are expected to continue around testing centres across Auckland, and police are asking everyone to remain patient if travelling to or near these locations.