Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Mitre 10 awards dinner attendees close contacts after bar worker tests positive, host Hilary Barry one of 1000 contacts isolating

New Zealand is again battling an outbreak of Covid-19 in the community. Image / File

Almost a thousand people at a corporate awards dinner have been told they're close contacts after a bar worker tested positive for Covid-19.

The event was hosted by Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry, who was off air tonight.

The Mitre 10 2021 Awards ceremony at Spark Arena in downtown Auckland on Thursday last week was attended by people from across New Zealand.

Mitre 10 says they understand that people who attended will be concerned.

"We have notified attendees that they have been at a location of interest and advised them of the actions they and their households need to take regarding self-isolation and testing. The country was at Level 1 at the time of the event and appropriate protocols were in place, including QR codes and contract tracing capability."

"every single person at that event is considered a close contact," Barry said.

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells crossed to Barry on air tonight and she that like about 1000 others at the event she was now required to get tested and go into self-isolation.

She said she felt "fine . . . a box of birds".

She needs to record several negative tests from 14 days from her time of exposure before she is allowed back to work.

Prior to Barry's brief appearance on Seven Sharp - talking from her house - Wells had told viewers that he was flying solo as Barry had "to leave in a hurry".

A screenshot of a message sent to award attendees has been given to the Herald.

"Dear awards dinner attendee", the message begins.

"We have been informed by Uno Loco, organisers of the Mitre 10 awards dinner, that one of the bar staff working at the event last Thursday, August 12, has tested positive for Covid-19.

"As an attendee at the event, you are deemed a close contact", the message says, before explaining the Ministry of Health guidelines for what to do next, including self-isolating at home for 14 days from the date of exposure.

The message sent to attendees of the awards. Image / Supplied

The awards took place from 6pm till midnight and the Herald understands a crowd of almost 1000 people attended.

The Ministry of Health is being contacted.

