Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Maskless man accused of spitting on essential workers

Police have arrested a man accused of refusing to wear a mask at an Auckland pharmacy, then spitting on two employees who barred him from entering.

The 57-year-old Helensville resident is among the 181 people who have been charged with Covid-related crimes between the start of the latest lockdown and Saturday evening.

Police said the man attempted to enter Westgate Pharmacy in Massey without a mask at around 2.30pm Friday.

When he was refused entry, he became aggressive and verbally abusive, police said.

The man has been charged with two counts of common assault of the employees who were allegedly spat on and one count of failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act by refusing to wear a mask. He was set to make his first appearance at Waitakere District Court on Monday.

If convicted of any of the charges, he could face up to six months' jail and a $4000 fine.

Auckland remains at Covid-19 alert level 4, the most stringent lockdown level, for at least another week. All other regions in New Zealand, meanwhile, moved to alert level 3 last week and are set to drop to alert level 2 this week.

The 181 people charged nationwide in the first 18 days of the lockdown have been accused of 192 offences - all but six at alert level 4.

Police said another 473 people have been issued warnings during the same time period, and 3379 infringements were issued. Authorities have received over 27,000 tips about alleged lockdown breaches over the phone and online.