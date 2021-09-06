Covid 19 coronavirus: Patients, staff in two Middlemore wards with positive case now 'close contacts'

Patients and staff working in two affected Middlemore wards between 6.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday are currently being classed as close contacts of a patient with Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

All patients and staff working in two affected Middlemore Hospital wards are being classed as close contacts of a patient with Covid-19.

A patient, who later tested positive for Covid-19, arrived at Middlemore Hospital at 5pm on Saturday evening, with atypical coronavirus symptoms.

The patient tested positive yesterday and was immediately moved to the respiratory ward dedicated to Covid patients, a Counties Manukau Health spokesperson said this afternoon.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) is undertaking a case investigation to identify and isolate close contacts.

"All patients and staff working in the two affected wards between 6.30am and 4.30pm on Sunday 5 September are currently being classed as close contacts until we have done further investigations," the DHB added.

The wards have been closed to any new admissions and patients are being cared for as Covid-exposed by staff using personal protective equipment.

The district health board said staff routinely wore surgical masks and full PPE where required, but all staff in the two wards were stood down.

Those staff would now work with occupational health and ARPHS regarding risk and actions.

All emergency staff were routinely required to wear N95 masks and goggles and, as such, were being regarded now as casual contacts, not close contacts.

"Occupational Health is working with these staff and no one has been stood down," Counties Manukau Health added.

Earlier, the Herald reported man at Middlemore tested positive for Covid-19, and it was understood he shared a room with three others at the Edmund Hillary Block surgical ward.

Deputy Prime Minister M Grant Robertson said the Covid-positive person in Middlemore entered the hospital on an unrelated matter.