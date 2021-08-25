Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Dunedin mountain bikers among rule breakers

Mountain bikers were stopped from using Dunedin tracks on Tuesday. Photo / ODT

Mountain bikers were stopped from using Dunedin tracks on Tuesday. Photo / ODT

Mountain bikers, a tree climber, office workers and supposed party-goers were among yesterday's Covid-19 police lockdown callouts.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said five independent businesses within the same industrial area were found to be operating without an exemption from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Advice was given to the 10 workers involved.

Mountain bike riders equipped with full kit were turned away from tracks at Signal Hill, Ross Creek and Three Mile Hill.

Police said patrols would increase across the Blackhead and Waldronville areas after reports of people riding dirt bikes and quad bike on beaches.

‌

Meanwhile, police gave advice to residents in Leith St North following reports of about 30 people partying in the street yesterday.

Officers did not observe any such activity, however spoke to people from different flats who were all keeping to their own bubbles.

Residents were told to keep music turned down and move indoors to prevent perceptions of partying.

The same advice was given to flats on Castle St, with all residents ''happy to follow advice'', Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

In other incidents, an 18-year-old man was found sitting in a tree at St Clair Beach about 6.15pm shining his iPhone torch at pedestrians. He was spoken to and moved on.

A 21-year-old man was issued a $300 Covid infringement after his third breach notice.

He was this time involved in a reported unlawful taking of a vehicle which was being test driven by another man for four hours.

And a 36-year-old man on his way to buy Coca-Cola was found to driving while forbidden.

The man was travelling from Sawyers Bay to Port Chalmers to buy the soft drink. He had been forbidden to drive in 2001.

The vehicle was impounded for 28 days and the man served an infringement notice.