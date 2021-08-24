Timaru car crash: No charges yet as investigation into deaths of five teens continues

Joseff McCarthy, Niko Hill, Javarney Drummond, Andrew Goodger and Jack Wallace (not pictured) were killed when the car they were passengers in crashed near Timaru. Photo / Supplied

It was one of the worst fatal car crashes the South Island has ever seen and almost three weeks on police are still piecing together exactly how - and why - it happened.

Timaru teenagers Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, Joseff McCarthy, 16 and Andrew Goodger, 15 were all killed when the Nissan Bluebird they were passengers in smashed into a concrete power pole on August 6.

Only the driver, Tyreese Fleming, 19, survived.

He was taken to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries and discharged less than a week later.

Soon after the crash police said speed and alcohol were likely factors - as well as the car being overloaded and a number of occupants not wearing seatbelts.

One of the teens was found in the car's boot.

The car ripped in half on impact.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin today confirmed the investigation was ongoing.

The wreckage of the car the boys were killed in. Police invited media to photograph it to show the impact of the fatal incident. Photo / George Heard

No charges have been laid and police are yet to speak to Fleming.

"We are still collecting information as to what occurred," Gaskin said.

He said police would "continue to progress until a decision is reached" on what charges, if any, Fleming would face.

A scene examination was completed after the crash and the car removed for meticulous testing.

Reports will be provided to police by their Serious Crash Unit investigators - who look at everything from the car, road, conditions and driving - and Vehicle Testing New Zealand.

"Once we've got everyone, including witness statements and anything else that we can find to assist, then we'll be looking at interviewing the driver to see if there any possible liability for him," Gaskin told the Herald previously.

A tribute at the scene where the five boys died, just outside Timaru. Photo / George Heard

"We've got a lot of investigations to do.

"I would expect it to take months rather than weeks."

Funerals for the five boys were held in the week that followed the crash.

It is understood most of the boys' families attended all five services.

Fleming has not responded to repeated requests from the Herald for comment.

The morning after the crash, from his hospital bed, he posted a message on social media app Snapchat.

"Hello everyone just wanted to say I'm not dead I am very very lucky to still be alive and I can't believe what has happened," he wrote, in the post seen by the Herald.

"And I am so so so sorry to the families that I have put in pain coz of stupid mistakes that I made that has costed five lives."