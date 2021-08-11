Timaru car crash: Community invited to service for five teens killed before funerals held

Tributes are being left at the scene, which has been cordoned off because of the number of visitors to the area. Photo / George Heard

Tributes are being left at the scene, which has been cordoned off because of the number of visitors to the area. Photo / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A service will be held tomorrow to honour the five teenagers killed in a horror crash in Timaru last weekend.

The service is open to the community, and anyone wanting to pay their respects to the boys before funerals are held is invited to attend.

Just after 7.30pm on Saturday, Javarney Wayne Drummond (15), Niko William Hill (15), Jack "Jacko" Wallace (16), Joseff "Joey" McCarthy (16) and Andrew Goodger (15) were killed when the car they were passengers in smashed into a concrete power pole.

The impact was so severe it sliced the car in half.

Only the driver, Tyreese Fleming, 19, survived.

The tight-knight community has been reeling since the crash - the worst in the South Island in 20 years - and rallying to support the boys' families.

A service is being held at Roncalli College tomorrow in memory of the boys.

"On Thursday at 10am Father Mark Walls will be celebrating a college mass in the Sacred Heart Basilica to honour the lives of the young men involved in the recent tragedy," a school spokesperson said this afternoon.

"We extend an invitation to any members of our community who would like to join us."

One of the tributes left at the crash scene. Photo / George Heard

One of the victims was a student at Roncalli until recently.

"We are devastated by the news of this tragedy and our staff and students are struggling to come to terms with the terrible loss of these young people," a spokesperson said earlier this week.

"Our priority at this time is supporting the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy."

Andrew Goodger. Photo / Supplied

The college and other schools in the area have counsellors available and are being supported by the Ministry of Education.

The first of the five funerals will be held tomorrow afternoon.

Andrew Goodger will be farewelled at the Life Church tomorrow at 1.30pm and a private cremation will follow.

His parents Richard and Andrea and sister Jorja have asked that people make donations to Starship Hospital in his memory.

Javarney Drummond's service is on Friday at 1pm at the Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel.

He is survived by parents Stephen and Robyn and his sister Zarlea.

Niko Hill will be taken to the Arowhenua Marae in Temuka near Timaru at midday on Friday.

His service will be held there on Saturday at 1.30pm, followed by his burial at Urupa Temuka.

Niko Hill. Photo / Supplied

"Our memories of you will last forever," his family said in a death notice.

Niko is survived by his parents Carissa Hill and Hemi Noble and Amosa Anglem, and brother Malakai.

It is understood Jack Wallace will be farewelled at a private service next week and plans are yet to be made public for Joseff McCarthy's funeral.

Fleming, who was on a restricted licence, remains in a stable condition in Timaru Hospital.

Neither he or his parents have responded to requests for comment.

Fleming posted an apology to the families of the five dead boys on Sunday via social media app Snapchat.

Javarney Drummond. Photo / Supplied

The scene of the crash is about 10 minutes from central Timaru.

Friends of the teens have been coming to the busy rural road steadily since news of the crash broke.

They come along, with parents, in groups.

There have been tears, hugs, and sombre conversations as they stare at the spot where their mates took their last breath.

Amid the bouquets, balloons with RIP penned on to them, cans of soft drink, beer, photos and jewellery are notes.

Some are in sealed envelopes or snaplock plastic bags, addressed to the boys.

Five teens were killed and the driver injured when this car crashed near Timaru on Saturday night. Photo / George Heard

Some, shorter thoughts, are etched on the pole in black marker.

"Always in our hearts."

"Forever in our memories."

"Rest in paradise."

"You were all the funniest and sweetest boys ever."

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing.