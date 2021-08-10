Timaru's top police officer unsure when message will sink in over crashes

Emergency services attend a crash on the corner of Hillside and Andersons Bay Rds at 7pm on Monday. Photo / Peter McIntosh

Timaru's top policeman says he does not know what it will take to get the message through to young people after a woman was injured riding in the boot of a car in Dunedin.

A woman crashed her vehicle filled with too many passengers on Monday night, just two days after five teens were killed in a crash in Timaru, one of whom was found dead in the boot.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the young woman, who was on her restricted licence, crashed into another vehicle after allegedly failing to give way at the intersection of Andersons Bay and Hillside Rds at 7pm.

The woman had six passengers in her sedan, which seated only four passengers.

"The mentality of this person is beyond comprehension," Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The passenger in the boot suffered a large cut to the back of the head.

"There is no reason whatsoever that you should be sticking six people in a car when it's fit for four."

The driver was facing charges of careless driving and causing injury, he said.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the woman in the boot was one of two patients taken to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition on Monday night.

On Saturday five teenage boys died in a crash in Timaru. Some of them were not wearing seatbelts.

One of the boys was found in the boot of the car.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin, who attended the Timaru crash, said he did not know what it would take to get the message through to young people.

"Young people do silly things.

"Ninety per cent of the time you get away with it, but sometimes things go bad."

Riding in the boot of a car was inherently dangerous, he said.

Passengers needed to ensure they sat in the correct seats and wore seatbelts while riding in a car, regardless of the situation, he said.

Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh, of Dunedin, said he was amazed to hear about the incident, just days after the tragedy in Timaru.

"A lot of these people think it's not going to happen to them, but it does."

Many people had got away with risky behaviour on the road, he said.

"In my job, we have to pick up the pieces of those who didn't get away with it."