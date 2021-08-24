Person critically injured after being hit by car in Christchurch

Emergency services were called to the crash on Harewood Rd at about 9.30pm on Tuesday. Photo / Hamish Clark

A person is in a critical condition after being struck by a car in Christchurch last night.

A St John spokesman said one patient was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 210825/6371.