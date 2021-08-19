Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Dancing man, Pokemon Go player amongst rule breakers in Dunedin

A person playing Pokemon Go and a boy racer meet-up are among several Covid lockdown breaches spotted by Dunedin police. Photo / 123RF

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said officers broke up a gathering of dirt bike riders at Long Beach yesterday, the first day of Alert Level 4 restrictions after a community case of the Delta variant was confirmed in Auckland on Tuesday.

They were also called to a care worker with a youth who were breaching lockdown at Back Beach, and a person playing Pokemon Go at John Wilson Ocean Drive.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man tried to set up a boy racer meet over Facebook at the Bayfield Reserve car park.

Police called the man, who was "very anti-police''. The meet was moved to Rotary Park, but the 15 vehicles present dispersed when officers arrived.

Meanwhile, at 11.24pm on Wednesday police were called regarding a suspicious man dancing on the forecourt of the Z petrol station in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The 30-year-old man had been reported missing from his home earlier in the evening and was given a ride home.

And at 1.30am today, an unknown man was banging on doors and windows at a Dundas St flat. Police searched the area but nobody was found.