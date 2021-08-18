Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Otago University graduation ceremonies cancelled

Nassim Mozhdehi is disappointed she will not be able to cross the Dunedin Town Hall stage in Saturday's University of Otago graduation ceremony. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Nassim Mozhdehi is disappointed she will not be able to cross the Dunedin Town Hall stage in Saturday's University of Otago graduation ceremony. Photo / Gregor Richardson

Saturday's University of Otago public graduation ceremonies have been cancelled following the sudden move to Covid Alert Level 4 yesterday, leaving many graduands devastated.

A university spokeswoman said the change meant all degrees would now be conferred and diplomas awarded in absentia.

''For those who hoped to graduate in person, the university looks forward to further acknowledging your achievements at a subsequent time, once it is safe to do so,'' she said.

Nassim Mozhdehi, of Iran, planned to graduate with a PhD in food science.

Like many other graduands, she was looking forward to walking across the stage because she had worked so hard for this milestone in her life.

''I was waiting for that time to go to the stage and get my degree.

''It would have been such a great moment for me.

''If it can be postponed, I would love to do it then.''

‌

Mozhdehi has been studying how human taste ability affects food choice and eating behaviour.

She is now applying for research jobs, working for an industrial food company.

Alejandra Ortiz Ayala, of Colombia, was supposed to graduate with a PhD in peace and conflict studies, and had spent a lot of time organising for her walk across the Dunedin Town Hall stage to be live-streamed to her mother and family at home.

However, she was not concerned about the graduation cancellation.

''I'm more concerned that people are OK. This is not about me. This is about people's collective safety.''

She was among 429 graduands expected to graduate in person, in two graduations, at 1pm and 4pm. A further 410 were expected to graduate in absentia.

Otago Motel Association president Pete Firns said the graduation cancellation was another blow to the city's accommodation and hospitality sector, given the All Blacks clash against the Springboks in Dunedin was looking more and more doubtful.

He said accommodation in the city was ''heavily booked'' this weekend.

''It's very disappointing, but understandable.

''We're going to feel the pain for a bit, we're going to lose some bookings, but along with the rest of the community, we'll come out the other end and hopefully get on with it again after that.''

A university spokeswoman said students and staff were advised on Tuesday night that yesterday would be a non-teaching ''transition'' day for all but students undertaking first- year health sciences papers, which moved online yesterday.

All other teaching, including labs and practicals, would resume online today

She said all residential colleges were continuing to operate as a single bubble.

The university's hardship fund, Putea Tautoko, established during lockdown last year to assist students suffering financial hardship as a result of the pandemic continues to operate.

''The university committed $1.5million as an initial investment to support all Otago students and has assisted more than 350 students since it was launched last April.''

An Otago Polytechnic spokesman said each academic programme area would decide whether to move to online delivery immediately, or after a transition period of up to three days.

Chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said its support functions continued to operate, but staff were working from home.

''The health and safety of our learners and staff remains our top priority.''

Residents at Te Pa Taiura-Otago Polytechnic Student Village were being asked to socially isolate as much as they could, which included splitting up where students had meals.