Covid 19 coronavirus: Police, residents disband SH25 roadblock at Manaia

August 17 2021. Auckland and Coromandel will go into level 4 lockdown for seven days – and the rest of the country for three days – following news of a community Covid-19 case in NZ's biggest city.

Police and residents appeared to have given up blocking a road on the border of Coromandel Town to help keep out fleeing Aucklanders.

Tensions were high last night after Manaia residents blocked the road when it was announced a Covid-19 positive Devonport man and his wife visited Coromandel Town at the weekend.

Fortunately the 58-year-old was an avid contact tracer, which had allowed health officials to reel off about a dozen places of interest the couple had visited.

However, the visit immediately sparked concern, with residents annoyed at the amount of Aucklanders - who own property on the peninsula - fleeing to the popular tourist spot.

Residents last night talked of "tempers escalating" as those wanting to get through were being forced to show some proof that they lived on the peninsula, sparking a police call out.

Manaia residents, together with police, at the road block on SH25 this morning. Photo / Supplied

A police spokesperson said they were aware "of an unauthorised community checkpoint put in place yesterday evening".

"We are working with those involved to ensure the situation is managed safely and calmly."

There had not been any arrests.

"We reiterate that as during previous Covid-19 alert level 4 restriction periods, there should be no need for community checkpoints.

"Police will maintain a visible presence in communities across New Zealand to ensure people's travel is for essential purposes only."

However, when a Herald photographer visited the scene just after 1pm today there was no sign of residents or police on the Manaia bridge.

The roadblock - which comprised local residents and police up until about midday today - is now gone. Photo / George Novak

A Manaia resident helping coordinate the road block said they weren't told to disband by police and instead decided to reopen the road after a community meeting.

"The community decided to step back and were reassured by police that [they] will take care of the roads."

She said the road block was a success and she was "impressed with everyone's co-operation and support".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning confirmed four new cases of Covid overnight, including a fully vaccinated Auckland Hospital nurse.

Others were a co-worker of the initial Devonport case and three close contacts of the co-worker.

The Devonport pair visited Star and Garter Bar in Coromandel township for an hour on Friday night, from 6.39pm to 7.40pm, and again from 7.11pm to 9pm on Saturday night, while the All Blacks-Australia test was playing on television.

Earlier, the Manaia resident told the Herald they had blocked the road, with help from police, to keep out non-Coromandel residents.

"I guess posting it on our local roads page has gotten the message across and people have been very co-operative."

She said there had been "a lot" of people turning up with "luggage, boats, caravans" from out of town that were being turned away.

"They're all getting turned around and the cops have been supporting that which is cool."

Many returning residents were coming through; from either being on holiday or away for work.

"All of the residents of Coromandel are being let through."

She encouraged all residents to get tested so the community returns to normal as quickly as possible.

She was unsure how long the roadblock would be in place for.

Other places of interest in Coromandel include Umu Cafe, Tiki Rd BP petrol station, Driving Creek Railway Tours, Jaks Cafe & Bar, Hereford 'n' a Pickle, Taras Beads, Richardsons Real Estate and Woodturners Cafe on SH2 at Mangatarata.

The owner of the Star and Garter Hotel, Michael Huitema, said he received a call from the Ministry of Health about 2pm to inform him about the Covid case. Huitema, who has been holidaying in the South Island with his wife Karen for the past eight days, said he had spent the past few hours trying to organise the 24 staff who work at the gastro pub and restaurant.

Owner of Umu Cafe Coromandel Josephine Fraser says she received a call from the Health Ministry about 5 o'clock saying they had been identified as a location of interest.

She said it was a shock but they will "get on and get it sorted".

All cafe staff will have to get tested and self-isolate, she said, rushing to empty out the cafe kitchen when the Herald called.

Karam Singh, the manager of the affected BP, said the staff member working at the time was organising to get tested.

"I think he was just covering for someone on that day - he normally doesn't work," Singh told the Herald yesterday.