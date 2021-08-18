Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Wanaka link not proved

A view over the town of Wanaka, and Lake Wanaka. Photo / WanakaNZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the suggestion of a Covid-19 case being linked to Wanaka had not been substantiated.

However, she could not say the South Island had been unaffected by the latest outbreak.

"I would rather have more information in order to assure ourselves of that before we treat the South Island any differently," Ardern said yesterday afternoon.

"I'm also aware, for instance, that already we are identifying people at our locations of interest who may be in the South Island."

The Ministry of Health said last night it was unaware of any community cases in Wanaka at this time.