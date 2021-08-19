Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Canterbury testing centres complete 10x more tests after lockdown announced

Covid-19 testing in Canterbury reached a near-record yesterday with DHB staff reporting it was the busiest day since the original outbreak last year.
Senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 response, Canterbury DHB, Dr Helen Skinner said the DHB has increased capacity after the latest community case was announced.
Community-based testing centres in Canterbury conducted 10 times the amount of tests on Wednesday as they did the same day last week.
They conducted 1119 swabs for testing compared to 110 swabs last Wednesday.
Those figures exclude routine surveillance testing of border workers and swabs taken by general practices - their tests bring the total number to 3000 in Canterbury.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield are urging people in the South Island to get tested if they have symptoms, to help them make a decision on alert level changes.
The Orchard Rd testing facility in Christchurch is providing six times its usual capacity and stayed open late last night to deal with demand.
The Ngā Hau e Whā marae is operating at its maximum capacity and the Ashburton testing site had added additional capacity yesterday and will remain open 10am-2pm every day.
"While we have additional staff to support the increase in demand, people should expect longer wait times in the queue to be tested."
NZME reporter Georgia O'Connor Harding spent five hours waiting to be tested at the Orchard Rd facility on Wednesday.
"I arrived getting on to about 11.30am and I got it at about 4.30pm. It was frustrating, at first you're kind of okay but after a while, you start to get a bit restless.
"Plus it was very hot, the sun was beaming down. I did appreciate it was a beautiful day but I hadn't worn the right clothing."
O'Connor-Harding said she would like to acknowledge the hard-working team at the testing station.
"They were so kind which I really appreciated as I had never had a test before. It was very quick and painless."
The Orchard Rd testing centre looked busy still on Thursday with a line of cars trailing out of the site.
Four portaloos have been delivered to help those waiting in line.
People at Bishopdale New World appeared to mostly be abiding by the Covid-19 protocols on Thursday.
One man without a mask was not allowed in the supermarket. He was provided with a mask by staff and allowed to enter once he put it on outside.
Skinner said the Canterbury health system is well placed to manage any cases of Covid-19 that may be confirmed in the region.
"We operate as an integrated health system, and communicate frequently with our primary care colleagues who know what to do if a suspected case was to contact or arrive at their practice.
"We care for people with infectious diseases that spread in the same way as Covid-19 each year, and our teams have well-established protocols for managing any cases."
She said in the event of a case or cases in Canterbury, our health system has appropriate protocols and procedures in place.
People are advised to get tested if they have visited a location of interest or have cold and flu symptoms. Details of testing centres in Canterbury can be found here.