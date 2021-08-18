Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Countdown limits flour, loo paper, pasta for Auckland shoppers

Shoppers flock to Countdown Milford on Tuesday afternoon just before lockdown is announced. Photo / Blair Harris

Countdown has imposed a restriction on a number of essential items that can be purchased from Auckland stores after shoppers crowded the stores just before the country went into lockdown last night.

There are limits of six items on toilet paper, flour, bags of rice, dry pasta, UHT milk, frozen vegetables, baby formula and pet food.

In an email to shoppers, Countdown urged people to only buy what they need.

"There's plenty of food and groceries for everyone, but we know that when some people stock up, it means others can't get what they need."

The priority assistance online service for vulnerable and older New Zealanders who must stay home is also available.

The number of customers will be limited in stores and shoppers will have to pack their own groceries.

The Warehouse, The Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming stores remain closed during level 4, but it will be selling essential consumer products including food, pet food, sanitary items and appliances online.

The Warehouse Group spokesperson said the essential orders would only be filled from The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery and Noel Leeming stores outside Auckland.



A limited number of team members would be filling these orders under strict health and safety guidelines including wearing full PPE from its North Island Fulfilment Centre and a few key stores, the spokesperson said.

Bunnings is also offering a select number of essential products for purchase online and to be delivered to customer's homes.

Bunnings New Zealand director Ben Camire said winter was a particularly difficult time if heating, plumbing or power failures occur and they wanted to ensure those products were available if needed.

Its stores across the country remain closed and all other online orders and deliveries had been suspended, a spokesperson said.

Selected stores will be accessible to emergency services and to trade customers who require essential items to carry out critical and urgent repairs.

Under alert level 4 rules, supermarkets, dairies, pharmacies and food banks can remain open, while essential non-food consumer products can be sold through online delivery.