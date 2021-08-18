Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Billy TK arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Auckland

Several police officers lead event organiser Billy Te Kahika from the site of this afternoon's anti-lockdown protest outside TVNZ's HQ in Hobson St. Photo / Dean Purcell

Several police officers lead event organiser Billy Te Kahika from the site of this afternoon's anti-lockdown protest outside TVNZ's HQ in Hobson St. Photo / Dean Purcell

Anti-lockdown activists and Covid-19 deniers have gathered in Auckland's central business district to protest the snap lockdown - with its organiser being arrested 43 minutes into the event.

Controversial musician and politcal hopeful Billy Te Kahika was leading the gathering, which has attracted about 50 people outside TVNZ's HQ on the corner of Victoria and Hobson streets.

Speaking after his arrest during her 1pm Covid-19 update, Prmie Minister Jacinda Ardern was quizzed about the event, responding: "I don't want to let the action of small numbers actually characterise everyone, because that's just not the case.

"It is disappointing that some choose to put others at risk".

The protest started at noon, with police first issuing a warning to him, before arresting him about 12.43pm.

As he was being taken away Te Kahika said he hoped the event wouldn't turn violent.

Before his livestream of the event cut out, Te Kahika also urged police to take him away as soon as possible to reduce the chance of his assorted supporters causing trouble.

Police officers move in to arrest Billy Te Kahika at today's protest in the Auckland CBD. Photo / Dean Purcell

He also told those around him that the police officers attending the protest were good people simply doing their job.

The gathering had heard speeches from Te Kahika and some of his supporters.

One woman described the snap lockdown - initially seven days in Auckland and the Coromandel and three days elsewhere - as a disturbing action.

She also labelled Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as a "rat" and urged shop keepers and businesses to keep their doors open; something which businesses deemed non-essential are not allowed legally to do.

Another speaker talked about how the Covid-19 pandemic was actually a "scamdemic".

Te Kahika has been streaming live from the scene, and at one stage was called out by a member of the public for some of the messages he and his supporters have been sharing.

‌

Billy Te Kahika at the anti-lockdown protest he helped organise in Auckland's CBD shortly before his arrest early this afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prior to the protest beginning, controversial Destiny Church leader Hannah Tamaki also went public again with her thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

She is vehemently against it, posting on social media: "not vaccinated, I don't hv Covid, I stand by my choice, not 2 be. I'm not afraid to trust my immune system & mostly my God".

not vaccinated, I don’t hv Covid, I stand by my choice, not 2 be. I’m not afraid to trust my immune system & mostly my God. Antidote & protection PS91😇 try that people. cast all your cares on Jesus, He cares for you. pray for our nation & all front line workers. In Jesus Name https://t.co/TaT6uyPex1 — Hannah Tamaki (@hrhtamaki) August 17, 2021

Tamaki's post received a backlash from some responders.

One likened her to a "reckless idiot", another wrote: "You know there are loads American evangelical churches that did the same and still died right. Act responsibly, if not, keep that dross to yourself .Be part of the solution, not the problem."