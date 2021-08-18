Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland Hospital non-patients only have food from vending machines

Vending machines at the hospital provide the only access to food for non-patients at Auckland Hospital. Photo / Supplied

An man whose father is in the oncology ward in the Auckland Hospital says vending machine snacks are all non-patients can get for their meals now.

Coffee and food outlets at the hospital have been closed, and public seating removed after a staff member at the hospital tested positive for the virus overnight.

The man's father has been on the ward since Monday and he said "everything at the hospital changed suddenly" after Auckland went into alert level 4 at midnight.

"My dad has been having anxiety attacks so I can't leave him. The patients are okay, but for support people there is now nowhere to get food, or even coffee," said the man, who did not want to be named.

"They have gotten really strict, I was told off for even stepping out of my dad's ward onto the hallway. The hospital wouldn't even give me a cup of coffee, which is now only for patients."

An Auckland Hospital nurse was confirmed overnight as one of four new community cases of Covid-19 linked to the Devonport case that sparked the snap lockdown.

The closure of food and beverage outlets at the hospital are part of a move to reduce the risk of a hospital outbreak.

The nurse who tested positive for the virus was working at the hospital in recent days. The Prime Minister's Office has confirmed it is the Delta strain of the virus.

A man says he has put visitor chairs together as a make-shift resting place beside his dad's hospital bed as his movements beyond his father's beside are being restricted. Photo / Supplied

"Of course we are worried, but what can you do? We are just taking things as they come and hope for the best," he said.

The man said he has put three visitor chairs together as a make-shift resting place beside his dad's hospital bed because his movements beyond his father's beside are being restricted.

"I'm just depending on a vending machine now for my meals at the moment," he said.

An email sent to Auckland District Health Board staff signed by Dr Mike Shepherd, interim director provider services, said the DHB was concerned about a "hospital outbreak" and taking "a number of precautions".

"We will be carrying out a detailed contact trace over the next day but in the meantime if you [staff members, not members of the public] have been in Ward 65 in the last five days please contact Occupational Health and get a Covid test," the email said.

A nurse at Auckland Hospital has tested posititve for the Delta variant of Covid-19. Photo / Supplied

It also asked staff to stay home if they had Covid symptoms and get tested. They are also asked to wear masks at all times in clinical and non-clinical areas and be careful about hand hygiene.

"Please restrict your movements around the hospital. Ideally please go straight to your workplace and stay there. If you can work from home please do so."

The DHB has reduced the number of coffee and food outlets and removed seating in public spaces. Staff are asked to bring food from home to reduce hospital movements.

"The situation is likely to evolve over the next few days. We will provide frequent updates so you can understand what's happening and what it means for you."