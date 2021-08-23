Covid-19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Cases could reach 200 to 1000, expert Shaun Hendy expects Auckland in lockdown for weeks

August 23 2021 New Zealand will stay in alert level 4 lockdown until at least midnight on Friday, and Auckland will stay locked down until at least midnight on Tuesday next week. Earlier today it was announced there are now 107 Covid cases in NZ.

Auckland should expect lockdown to extend another few weeks from next Tuesday, with a top Covid-19 modeller saying it is possible total cases could top 1000 from this outbreak.

Te Pūnaha Matatini modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said the cluster was clearly reaching towards the upper limit of expectations when it was detected in Auckland nearly a week ago.

Then they predicted 50 to 120 cases to have been circulating prior to the lockdown.

Now Hendy said a "best-case scenario" could see about 200 cases - greater than the outbreak in August last year - while it was possible the cluster could swell to 1000.

"It's very early to be making estimates because we don't yet know how effective alert level 4 is, but it is possible we could see 1000 cases before we close out this cluster.

"This does mean we will likely see level 4 held in place for several weeks more in the Auckland region.

"For the rest of the country we will have to wait until later in the week to see if they remain clear, in which case, an alert level shift could be considered on Friday.

"In Wellington, where there are active cases, officials will need to rule out spread within the community to consider an alert level shift."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday the Auckland level 4 lockdown would extend another week from midnight Tuesday, now ending 11.59pm Tuesday August 31. For the rest of the country, level 4 settings would continue until 11.59pm this Friday.

The Government would reassess the national settings on Friday afternoon, and for Auckland next Monday.

The announcement came after 35 new cases were announced on Monday, the highest daily rise in over a year, bringing the total from this Delta outbreak to 107 - 99 of them in Auckland and eight in Wellington.

Ardern said the longer period would allow time for more testing of known contacts, and wastewater results, as well as whether new cases had been in isolation throughout their infectious periods.

More than 14,000 contacts have now been identified. The vast majority are considered close contacts.

"Aucklanders will see this data and will know this two weeks is a given," Ardern said.

There were "hundreds" of contacts in the South Island, and the spread was from the top to bottom of the country. So far wastewater testing had only identified the virus in Auckland and Wellington.

Another modeller Professor Michael Plank said cases currently reported were very likely to have been infected prior to lockdown.

By the week's end they should be able to build a picture of how effective lockdown itself had been at containing the outbreak and how long it should continue.

A map showing the spread of the more than 13,000 contacts around the country. Photo / Supplied

With contacts identified all around the country there could be other contacts that haven't been identified. and some of these could still be in their incubation period.

"By Friday we will know more and a drop to alert level 3 is a realistic possibility for regions with no active cases."

University of Auckland infectious disease expert Associate Professor Siouxsie Wiles said it appeared the Government was looking to move parts of New Zealand down to a lower alert level as soon as it could be assured it was safe to do so.

Testing the wastewater was a new tool that wasn't available during the last nationwide lockdown, she said.

"We can see by how quickly this outbreak has grown that the increased infectiousness of Delta in combination with super-spreader events can quickly overwhelm the ability to use contact tracing to identify cases and stop chains of transmission."

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson said due to the fast response, New Zealand was looking like it could replicate the success with control of a Delta variant outbreak – as seen in Queensland and South Australia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo / Pool

"Nevertheless, the continuation of the alert level 4 setting for the whole country to at least Friday night seems wise as there is still a lot of uncertainty."

Wilson said the Government should take a "strong regional approach", with tight internal border controls to manage the outbreak.

"This will allow for regions such as the South Island that might soon be declared Covid-19 free to move down through the alert levels faster than regions that still have cases."

It was also revealed on Monday just three of the 107 community cases had been fully vaccinated, while another 13 had received one dose.

It still was not known how the virus had spread from the Crowne Plaza MIQ facility, but the investigation was now focused on the atrium. All but two of the people in the atrium at the time had been located.

Ardern said re-testing of all staff at Crowne Plaza and the Jet Park facility had revealed no new clues as to how the virus got into the community.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the big exposure events they were concerned about were two weeks ago this Saturday, so that fitted in with the lockdown until midnight Friday.

Bloomfield said the Assembly of God Church of Samoa remained the event with the highest Covid cases.

About 50 per cent of cases so far were Pasifika, particularly of concern given their higher vulnerability at a population level.

The managed isolation and quarantine system has temporarily paused the release of rooms on the allocation system due to the outbreak. This included cancelled vouchers that were normally re-released. No rooms would be available to book for a few days.

Ardern said despite what had been happening overseas the country remained committed to an elimination strategy, which had "worked before".

But as a new variant of the virus has emerged, Ardern says the elimination strategy will change.

Ardern said the advice of the Skegg group had taken account of Delta. But it would depend on expert advice when the roadmap might start, and whether there would be some tolerance for Covid in the community once vaccination rates were high.

The continuation of New Zealand's vaccination programme would "lessen the need" for future lockdowns.

"Now elimination is the strategy absolutely particularly while we vaccinate our people."