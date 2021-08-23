Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: 'Spread your legs' Chris Hipkins' merchandise on sale after slip-up

Chris Hipkins' amusing X-rated slip-up at Covid press conference. Video / Ministry of Health

There's a lot to be said for Kiwis' entrepreneurial spirit.

Just a few short hours after Chris Hipkins' slip of the tongue, when he talked about Kiwis "spreading their legs" during Sunday's press conference, themed merchandise was already on sale.

Auckland-based small business Nofilterco is selling a "spread your legs" mug, with Chris Hipkins on it, so you can remember the official Government advice when you're having your morning coffee (or your afternoon wine, what you put in that mug is entirely your decision).

In case you need a reminder of the slightly NSFW rules. Photo / Nofilterco

The mug features an image of Chris Hipkins alongside the message "Drive short distances to spread your legs" and can be purchased online via the Nofilterco website for $25.

The same company also sells, among other items, a mug with an image based on the photo of Dr Ashley Bloomfield getting vaccinated yesterday.

You can also get a mug with an image of Dr Bloomfield getting his first Covid vaccine, if that's what you're into. Photo / Nofilterco

Hipkins' rather humorous slip of the tongue got the nation talking yesterday.

When fronting the media alongside Dr Bloomfield, the Covid-19 Response Minister answered questions about alert level 4 lockdown rules.

While reminding everyone to socially distance, he instructed New Zealanders to follow another set of bizarre rules, telling Kiwis about how they should social distance when they "spread their legs".

‌

"It is a challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people," he said.

He meant to say "stretch their legs".

The gaffe didn't go past Bloomfield, who was seen smirking seconds later and raising his eyebrows after Hipkins' humorous phrasing.

Hipkins made light of his slip-up at the end of the media conference, saying: "I'm sure you'll all have fun with me later."

Latest official government advice, please retweet to get the message out @cjsbishop pic.twitter.com/FddDNPFkRA — ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴡ ʙɪɢɢs (@biggsintweets) August 22, 2021

During today's Covid-19 press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern decided to hold up a piece of paper showing a heat map of where those considered contacts of a positive Covid-19 case are currently located.

Social media users were quick to use screenshots of that moment and edit them to show different messages and images on the piece of paper being held by the Prime Minister.

"To boost everyone's morale - here is a picture of a great fish Clarke caught just before lockdown" pic.twitter.com/O6WOuYtzJC — James Roque (@jamesroque) August 23, 2021