Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Avondale College testing centre opens, long queues at Henderson, Northcote stations

A dedicated Covid testing station is now open for pupils, their families and staff of Avondale College at Avondale Racecourse. Photo / File

A dedicated Covid testing station is now open for pupils, their families and staff of Avondale College after a number of community cases were linked to the school.

Meanwhile it's shaping up to be a third day of long wait times for people at testing centres across Auckland. Hundreds of cars already waited early this morning at the Henderson and Northcote stations.

The centre for Avondale College contacts opened at the Avondale Racecourse at 9am.

It follows a staff member having a confirmed case of Covid-19 and another family connected to the school also being infected with the virus.

All staff and students at the school have been ordered to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The school said all close contacts would also need to have further tests on August 23 and August 29.

In a newsletter to the school community from regional public health officials said the new testing centre was for the school community only " to alleviate some of the frustration experienced when trying to get a test".

Family members now also needed to stay at home until Sunday or until the student or staff in their household has had a negative test result.

"Students and staff do need to complete the 14-day self-isolation, and have negative test results, before they can leave their homes, even if New Zealand's national alert level changes from the current Level 4," said the letter.

Meanwhile people in west Auckland who visited locations of interest have been lining up at the Henderson testing centre since the early hours of this morning.

Almost 300 cars were waiting at the Henderson Covid-19 testing site before it opened. Photo / Adam Pearse

Henderson resident Ti Schwk rolled out of bed at 4am to arrive at the Edsel St testing centre at 4.20am and was currently second in line before the centre opened.

The Corrections staff member said she visited the site yesterday but did not bother queuing because the line was too long.

Watching a movie to pass the time, Schwk said she was looking forward to getting some work done in the rest of the day.

"I want to spend my day working instead of waiting in line."

Chantal Fareti and her partner arrived at 4.30am, along with their three children - aged 2, 9 and 10.

Fareti's sister worked at Avondale College so she wanted to get tested, just to be safe.

Asked whether it was difficult to wake the whānau this morning, Fareti said the kids' interests were piqued by the early start.

"I think for them it was quite exciting, they didn't know where we were going."

Fareti said plenty of snacks and a Shrek viewing kept the young ones happy.

The queue at Henderson is now more than 350 cars long, stretching more than 2km.

The queue at the Northcote testing station is almost 300 cars long, winding its way around College Rd, Exmouth Rd, Lake Rd and Akoranga Dr, a similair queue to yesterday.

Auckland health authorities are urging anyone wanting to get a test to call your GP, a designated practice or urgent care clinic to see if they have availability.

Here are the current locations for testing centres and pop-up centres across Auckland.

A new pop-up centre has opened at Auckland Netball Centre in St Johns today.