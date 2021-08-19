Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Virus detected in Wellington; North Shore Hospital patient, NZ Post worker infections; lockdown decision today

STORY CONTINUES

Hospital patient, NZ Post worker infections confirmed

A former patient of North Shore Hospital- a young man in his 20s - tested positive to Covid overnight.

The new case was alerted to senior Government ministers at 2am today, and is deemed the 22nd case in the Delta outbreak.

The young man tested positive in Waitakere Hospital yesterday. He had been receiving treatment for an unrelated condition at North Shore Hospital earlier this week.

The new case was reported early this morning and North Shore Hospital is diverting patients elsewhere in response to the discovery.

"Affected staff will be stood down and advised to follow public health advice and potentially exposed current patients will be notified and isolated as well as tested in the hospital. Patients already discharged will be followed-up by public health officials," the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The hospital has closed its emergency department and short stay surgical unit.

The case comes as a NZ Post worker and students from two more Auckland high schools - Northcote College and Lynfield College - have also tested positive.

The NZ Post staffer works at the Auckland operations centre in Highbrook and the company says the case will lead to a delay in parcel deliveries

The person is a temporary worker who was last at work on Monday.

"They have not attended work since they became sick and they were not suffering from any symptoms at the time," NZ Post said.

"We are working with the Ministry of Health to immediately contact those who are considered close contacts, and any person who worked on the same shift nearby this case are in isolation and will be tested. We are also using CCTV footage to identify any other person who may have come into contact with this case."

The site underwent a deep clean last night and health officials said it was appropriate to continue operations at the site.

The Highbrook site also had two Covid infections in August last year.

"We are currently seeking confirmation, but the latest medical advice indicates that the transferral of Covid-19 through mail and parcels is low risk," Main said.

Experts predict the Government will likely extend the nationwide lockdown today. Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said he would expect at least another week in lockdown as the boundaries of the spread were still not clear.

Some modelling shows there could be between 30 and 50 cases connected to the latest outbreak - although a superspreader event would see those numbers soar over 100.

Auckland and Coromandel are in lockdown for seven days, while the rest of New Zealand was initially locked down for three days, from 11.59pm Tuesday night.

Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall told Newstalk ZB the new hospital case meant there were now 22 confirmed community cases in Auckland, up from 21 yesterday. She learned about the new case at 2am today.

The Ministry of Health said people needing emergency care were being diverted from Auckland's North Shore Hospital and Short Stay Surgical Unit from this morning.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said both the hospital's Emergency Department and the Short Stay Surgical Unit had been closed today.

The patient had been in North Shore with an unrelated issue. Verrall did not know his current condition.

"Given the incubation period of the virus, the DHB has assumed that the person could have been infectious during the admission to North Shore Hospital," said the ministry.

"Diversions to other hospital EDs are in place as the DHB this morning contacts staff and patients who may have been exposed to Covid.

"Affected staff will be stood down and advised to follow public health advice and potentially exposed current patients will be notified and isolated as well as tested in the hospital. Patients already discharged will be followed-up by public health officials.

"The affected parts of the hospital will be deep-cleaned today and then reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. The DHB will be working today to confirm the number of staff and patients affected."

Verrall told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that she could not say if the young man was linked to the other 21 community cases. Work was still ongoing to contact trace.

She could not answer any further questions about new cases - she said that would be announced at 1pm. "At this stage of an outbreak it's highly likely we will see new cases today. Clearly the Coromandel is a risk area."

Asked by RNZ what it would take to lower the alert level outside Auckland and Coromandel, Verrall said it would depend on the levels of testing and whether there were any known or unknown close contacts of cases, especially if they were in the South Island.

And she told The AM Show that yesterday was the largest day for testing across Auckland. "We want those testing resources for people who are contacts, who have symptoms or at locations of interest. If you're not in one of those categories you don't need to be in the queue."

Verrall said there were now 600 contacts connected to the latest outbreak.

The vaccination rollout, which was suspended with the start of the outbreak, would now be ramped up to full capacity over the next couple of days, she said.

There were currently 600,000 vaccine doses available in New Zealand. This meant there were enough double doses for 300,000 people with shipments arriving weekly.

Students from two more high schools test positive

Two more Auckland high schools have been caught up in the Covid Delta outbreak as the Government decides today whether to extend the nationwide lockdown - experts are predicting at least one more week in level 4 for the country.

A Northcote College student has been confirmed as having Covid-19, according to an email sent to parents, caregivers and staff by the Auckland Regional Public Health Service. And a student at Lynfield College has also tested positive.

Michael Baker said there were likely to be "quite a few more cases" in coming days given many of the locations of interest were indoors. But the good news everyone was in quarantine was at home, which meant lines of transmission could be broken, he told The AM Show.

He said there was concern that many of those with Covid-19 were young people with very few symptoms and huge social networks.

"One of the key things is all of us with teenage children and young adults in our families... is to explain to them why they are part of this outbreak, why it really matters that they change their behaviour for the next two or three or four weeks because that's how we're going to get it under control," he said.

"We know that infected people went to a whole lot of indoor environments with very high risk - not just schools but also churches, nightclubs, bars, restaurants - so expect to see quite a few more cases in the next couple of days. That's inevitable."

The outbreak has already affected Avondale College, where a teacher has tested positive, and AUT, where a student was infectious earlier this week.

A dedicated Covid testing station is now open for pupils, their families and staff of Avondale College at the Avondale Racecourse.

The centre started testing at 9am.

It follows a staff member having a confirmed case of Covid-19 and another family connected to the school also being infected with the virus.

All staff and students at the school have been ordered to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The school said all close contacts would also need to have further tests on August 23 and August 29.

In a newsletter to the school community, regional public health officials said the new testing centre was for the school community only "to alleviate some of the frustration experienced when trying to get a test".

Family members now also needed to stay at home until Sunday or until the student or staff in their household have had a negative test result.

"Students and staff do need to complete the 14-day self-isolation, and have negative test results, before they can leave their homes, even if New Zealand's national alert level changes from the current Level 4," said the letter.

The Northcote College student was infectious when at school on August 16 and 17, the email said.

All staff and students at Northcote are considered close contacts and have been told to self-isolate at home for 14 days. The North Shore school has about 1200 students.

It's unclear whether the student is one of the already confirmed 22 cases.

Health officials have also added a bus route from Glenfield Mall to Northcote College to their ever-growing locations of interest list. The route (95B or 95C) travelled between the locations from 8.27am to 8.40am on August 17.

The Lynfield College pupil was also infectious while at school on August 16 and 17. Staff and parents of students were notified of the positive case earlier on Thursday evening.

Staff and students there are also being told to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Again, it is unclear if the student is part of the cases publicly reported by Ministry of Health officials to date.

Lynfield College is located in Mt Roskill and has a roll of about 1800 students.

The new cases come after students and staff at Avondale College were told they would have to quarantine for two weeks after a teacher was identified as having Covid-19 earlier in the week.

A student at the NZ School of Tourism has also been confirmed as having Covid-19. It is unclear whether the student is one of the already announced cases or additional.

The school was unaware of when the student had become infected, the email said. The student had not been on campus since August 10.

On August 9 and 10, they had attended a class at the school's Queen St site from 9am-12pm.

Meanwhile, SkyCity chief executive Michael Ahearne said the company had been busy getting in touch with all staff members working at the casino at the same time a positive case visited over the weekend.

He said staff were feeling "anxious" about the situation.

"The period in question was Saturday morning ... and approximately 1000 customers were in that area," he told TVNZ.

Ahearne said part of the process they are dealing with is giving "detailed information" to public health officials - including processing CCTV footage.

Michael Baker told The AM Show it was vital that essential workers with front-facing roles such as police were vaccinated describing it as a loophole in the system. "This is one of the loopholes in that at least 10 per cent of the population are in this essential workforce, they should be vaccinated and they should be wearing masks."

Lockdown decision

The Government will today decide whether to extend the national lockdown as a key "piece of the puzzle" fell into place yesterday, crucially linking the current cluster to a border case.

This means officials can more easily encircle the outbreak, but experts say as the number of places of interest swells past 120 - including some with "super-spreader" potential - and the extra threat of Delta, extensions to the lockdowns are likely.

As of today there are 22 Delta Covid cases in Auckland, including two in hospital.

Twelve have been confirmed as part of the same Auckland cluster. The Herald understands several are relatives.

A further eight are being investigated and are expected to be part of the cluster.

The other - an air crew member - is not expected to be linked because it is a border-related case.

Two people were taken to North Shore Hospital overnight on Wednesday. One had worsening symptoms and the other had underlying conditions. One is in their 20s and one in their 40s.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said five new cases were a family group, and, although they weren't confirmed as part of the cluster, at first glance there was a connection to Avondale College. Interviews were ongoing.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said based on genomic testing, the current cases were a close match with a returnee from Sydney, who arrived on a managed red zone flight on August 7.

They returned a positive result on August 9 and were transferred from the Crowne Plaza to the Jet Park on that same day. They were taken to Middlemore Hospital on August 16.

Additional information could emerge, but "the balance" of evidence gave enough confidence to begin searching for the missing link to the community cases, Ardern said.

Middlemore Hospital was not a line of investigation at this stage because of the timeframe but staff at the other facilities would be retested. Of those staff, 403 were fully vaccinated and the remaining five had received one dose.

Bloomfield said with the likely border link their modelling suggested cases could reach around 50.

There were 362 people categorised as close contacts of positive cases, but by the end of yesterday "well over 1000" people would have been contacted, Bloomfield said.

Canterbury University Professor Michael Plank told RNZ today it was "good news" that a link had been established between the community cases and a returned traveller in MIQ.

This potentially narrowed the timespan for infection.

Modelling suggested that New Zealand could see case numbers in the 30s and 40s.

However there was potential for several superspreader events that took place at the weekend.

"We could still see 100 cases filtering in over the next few days."

Plank said it was too early to consider lowering alert levels outside Auckland and Coromandel.

He noted that a lot of people had visited Auckland at the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday. If they were exposed to the virus they would still be in the incubation period.

The Cabinet will meet at 1pm and announce at 3pm whether to extend the three-day lockdown due to end at midnight for most of the country and any variations to the seven-day lockdown for Auckland and Coromandel.

Ardern said the decision would be based around a range of factors including case numbers, the spread and any new information around the connection to the border.

She urged those around the country, particularly in the South Island, to get tested so they could stamp out the possibility of any other outbreaks.

Te Pūnaha Matatini Covid-19 modeller Professor Shaun Hendy said the discovery of a possible link to the border was good news.

"If it holds up under further investigation then the later arrival date means we are looking at a much shorter chain of transmission and fewer cases than the early results suggested."

Finding the link meant there could have been fewer cases circulating in the community, however the speed the cluster is growing at means they still estimate there could be about 100 cases.

Based on this factor and the growing list of locations of interest a lockdown extension was likely, he said.

"It is still a fast-moving cluster and there are a lot of locations."

More than 120 have been listed so far, including Avondale College, SkyCity Casino, several bars and nightclubs and the Auckland Central Church of Christ.

"[The border link] does decrease the worry and could enable us to contain the outbreak with contact tracing. But I wouldn't rule out an extension, as it is Delta, and it will come back to bite us if we are not cautious."

Fellow modeller Professor Michael Plank said the fact that the person arrived from Sydney on August 7 meant the virus probably wasn't in the community for more than 10 days before it was detected.

"So that's probably the sort of least worst scenario we could have hoped for."

But Plank said location was another factor.

"We've just learned there's been about 2000 close contacts across the SkyCity Casino, so there's still the potential that we could have had a number of big super-spreading events," Plank said.

"And that's going to be the next big thing to look out for as the results of testing those close contacts come in."

Plank said alert level 4 will have stopped the virus for now.

"Although we're seeing these huge numbers of contacts at the moment, going forward, we should see less of that."

Some of the big questions remaining, he added, were how many close contacts would test positive, which would help determine how serious the outbreak was, and just how the lockdown would affect transmission.

Ardern said essential workers, including 50,000 customer-facing supermarket workers, would now be prioritised for vaccinations.

Frontline police have also called for emergency vaccinations after it emerged just 40 per cent of 10,000 staff across the country were vaccinated.

Ardern also announced the Cabinet had agreed to make the Pfizer vaccine available for 12 to 15-year-olds, of whom there are an estimated 265,000.

It was "an important next step" and there were more than enough vaccine doses for everyone, Ardern said.

Health leaders have welcomed the news, GP and Māori health expert Dr Rawiri McKree Jansen saying it was particularly crucial for protecting Māori and Pasifika populations because of the younger age profile and higher vulnerability.

Jansen and other Māori health leaders, including Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, have called on the Government to prioritise Māori and Pasifika of all ages in light of the recent outbreak.

"We have frighteningly low vaccination rates and much of that is due to the Government's failure to understand and implement a vaccination programme that best meets the Māori and Pasifika population profiles," co-leader of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā Professor Papaarangi Reid said.

Testing times at Covid stations

Auckland University vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris told the Mike Hosking Breakfast there was demand for more testing stations, but it was "pretty hard" to get them set up quickly.

She said there had been a surge in people wanting vaccines. "I think we all want ours as fast as possible... it's going to be a challenge but we've got to do it," she said. "People are pretty keen to get vaccinated."

She said parents would be keen to get children and babies vaccinated.

"They're part of our community, an important part, and they've kind of been neglected," she said.

Petousis-Harris said we could not take our eyes off the ball, we "have to keep working at it".

Once vaccine rates were up, she believed NZ could move forward - but Covid may be here to stay. "We have to accept the virus is going to be part of our lives, just not a dominant part," she said.

As of 8.30 this morning, the queue at Henderson was more than 350 cars long, stretching more than 2km.

And the queue at the Northcote testing station at 9.30am was almost 300 cars long, winding its way around College Rd, Exmouth Rd, Lake Rd and Akoranga Dr.

‌