Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: More locations of interest added to list, stretching from north to South Auckland

August 19 2021 There are now 21 Delta Covid-19 cases in Auckland, including two in hospital.

August 19 2021 There are now 21 Delta Covid-19 cases in Auckland, including two in hospital.

More locations of interest relating to the Covid-19 outbreak have been released by the Ministry of Health.

Another supermarket, fast-food outlet and a West Auckland mall have joined the growing list.

The new locations include KFC Botany Downs, Countdown Botany Downs, Laundromatic - Chartwell in Glenfield, HYPE DC in Westfield Albany Mall, West City Henderson, Icco Sake Bar, Blockhouse Bay Christian Kindergarten and Melba Hillsborough.

More than 100 locations have now been identified as potential Covid exposure sites across Auckland, with the list now stretching as far south as Manukau.

The latest count, as of the Ministry of Health's list updated at 5.10pm, shows 124 visits to 101 sites.

Of those, many are in Auckland - including eateries, cafes, cinemas, supermarkets and warehouse outlets in the city centre, North Shore, West, East and most recently South Auckland.

It also includes a string of shops at Westfield Albany, the Botany town centre bus stop and Coyle Park in Pt Chevalier.

A number of supermarkets have been visited, such as Countdowns in Lynfield, Lincoln Rd, Birkenhead, Glenfield Mall and Takapuna, the Mt Roskill New World and a Pak'nSave on Wairau Rd.

Westfield Albany, Lynn Mall and Glenfield Mall are also on the list.

More than 50 new locations of interest have been added today.

Despite some businesses being visited by a positive case more than once, health officials are treating each visit as a unique location of interest. All up, more than 90 businesses are affected.

Health officials continue to urge people - particularly those in Auckland, as well as all essential workers - to check the growing list regularly.

Anyone who has been at a location of interest at the same time as a Covid-19 positive case is immediately considered to be a close contact.

Close contacts are to self-isolate immediately for 14 days, get tested for the virus and call Healthline for other advice.

Household members of a person who has been at a location of interest are advised to isolate at home until the person who was at the location receives a negative test.