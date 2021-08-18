Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Countdown wants people to wear masks, will leave police to enforce

A daily wrap of all the main developments in the Covid-19 Delta outbreak as New Zealand is plunged into lockdown for the fifth time. Video / NZ Herald

Countdown says staff and shoppers need to wear masks in its stores, but it will leave the enforcement to police.

From today, staff and customers must wear masks at essential services, such as supermarkets, pharmacies, dairies and service stations.

New Zealanders must also wear masks at bus terminals and in taxis.

Countdown told RNZ it understood some people couldn't wear masks - including those under 12, people with speech impediments and others who might have a medical reason or medical certificate. People in those situations should tell staff, according to advice on its website.

However, in a statement later provided to the Herald, Countdown reiterated it was a condition of entry in all stores. There would be clear signage and masks available at the store entrance reminding people.

Customers have also been emailed today and reminded to bring their own masks or to ask a team at the front door if they forget as masks are a condition of entry to its stores.

Countdown general manager of corporate affairs, quality, safety and sustainability Kiri Hannifin said staff were not suddenly going to become bouncers at the door.

"It's not our job to enforce it. I need to make sure we keep our people safe so we are not going to be bouncers at the door we are just hoping people comply and we are going to make it as easy as we can.

A Countdown Te Atatu Peninsula staff member wears a mask after a case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the community on Tuesday. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"If customers become aggressive and refuse to wear a mask, the advice from the NZ Police is that our supermarket team members should not enforce this as it is simply too dangerous."

Police would be called if any customers became angry or aggressive.

Hannifin said most shoppers were donning masks yesterday and so she hoped it would be a pretty easy transition.

Countdown would have posters up reminding people to wear masks and would have masks available at the door for people who have forgotten.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has said police could issue infringements to those not wearing a mask under new alert level 4 rules.

