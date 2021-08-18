Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Devonport, Auckland florist gives away flowers

August 18 2021 'We are here to support New Zealanders through this' - Finance Minister Grant Robertson

Masks hid their smiles, but Morag Burden was left in no doubt of the community response when she gave away $2000 worth of flowers this morning.

The Devonport Flowers owner posted on her community's Facebook page to say her fresh stock, including roses, a mix of spring and tropical flower varieties and some plants, were free to take.

Like all non-essential businesses, the North Shore florist is closed under level 4 lockdown restrictions.

Devonport Flowers owner Morag Burden decided to give $2000 worth of stock away to the community instead of sending it to the dump. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The brief period between news a Devonport man was New Zealand's first confirmed Covid-19 community case since February and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announcing a nationwide lockdown left Burden with little choice but to either give stock away or throw it out.

"I had a chiller full of flowers and not a lot of notice to sell them, so I put a post on the Devonport community Facebook page to say I was giving them away, and within half an hour they were gone.

"Hopefully we'll have cheered a few people up this morning," Burden said.

"I think everyone wanted a bit of flowery sunshine today."

A lucky recipient of the flowers being given away by Devonport Flowers this morning. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The shop is closed but Burden was inside cleaning as people arrived to take the flowers and, while their smiles were hidden behind face masks, it was clear the giveaway was a welcome lift in a tough time.

"I got a lot of waves and thumbs up at the window."

She'd given away about $2000 worth of stock, all uninsured, Burden said.

"Insurance doesn't cover Covid."

But Devonport Flowers would be back in business - contactless - once the area eventually returned to level 3, and she knew the community would again show their support.

"They'll all support me when we are back open again. Devonport's a lovely village and we will support each other."

The free flowers were snapped up in half an hour, Devonport Flowers owner Morag Burden, right, says. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The past 18 months, which has included last year's first level 4 lockdown and three subsequent level 3 lockdowns in Auckland before this week's return to level 4, had been "tricky" but the demand for flowers was always there, Burden said.

"Flowers are something people always enjoy having. That continued all through the level threes.

"There's still happy times - new babies, anniversaries, birthdays, and there's sad times. These things don't stop."