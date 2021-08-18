Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Siouxsie Wiles on how to stay safe when you live in an apartment building

Wiles said we should avoid sharing the lift with other bubbles. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis are being urged to stay home and social distance - but for many apartment dwellers even taking the trash out could mean close interactions with several other residents.

But Dr Siouxsie Wiles says there are steps apartment residents can take to make their living situation safer.

Wiles said simple things like opening the windows regularly, which can be tricky at this time of year, and ventilating the place is important so if the virus is inside, it leaves.

"Don't share the lift, if you are going to be in common spaces wear a mask. So if you're leaving your apartment put a mask on. This will both protect you if your somebody who doesn't have the virus and stop you from shedding as much virus if you do have the virus."

She said because the virus is airborne, the main risks are shared ventilation and spaces like corridors and lifts.

"There have been some outbreaks in China I think where they found the virus moved through ducting and things."

Just this week it was announced Covid was spread between returnees in MIQ when room doors were opened simultaneously for seconds for food deliveries and a health check.

If you're heading out for a walk and the lift arrives with someone already in it, she said it's best to wait for an empty lift or take the stairs.

Gyms, pools and other similar spaces, she said, should be out of bounds.

Because apartment buildings were "lots of bubbles confined together", she said it was a higher risk place to live.

"You're much more in closer contact with other bubbles than you are if you were in your own home."

Getting tested if you have symptoms is crucial so that you can be identified and you don't maintain risk to people in your apartment building.

Wiles said everyone's circumstances were different and some who may be particularly vulnerable may consider not leaving their apartment.

"But you've got to balance that with mental health, physical health, getting exercise and stuff. If you're somebody that would prefer to stay home because your more anxious leaving, then stay home."

If you are wanting to leave she said "mask up" and minimise the time you spend in communal areas.