Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland vaccination centres close as staff rediverted to testing stations

Essential workers Joshua van Wyk and Megan Flatt arrived at the Northcote testing centre at 7.10 am to find about 200 cars in front of them in the queue. Video / Adam Pearse

Five Auckland Covid-19 vaccination centres have closed today as staff have been redirected to help out at overrrun testing sites.

Vaccination centres at Birkenhead, Epsom, Highbrook, Pukekohe and Takanini have closed as staff are "urgently diverted to support the surge in testing today following the announcement of further cases and related locations of interest", the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre said today.

Eight are still operating. The centres that are open are Manurewa, Ōtara, Henderson, Westgate, Mt Wellington, Auckland CBD, Albany and Tāmaki (Glen Innes).

"We are working to re-open the remaining centres as quickly as possible and will have more re-opening from tomorrow," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Most centres will be operating at reduced capacity due to social distancing measures.

People will be sent a text and email on whether their appointment will need to be rescheduled.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and we will be rescheduling people in as quickly as possible," a spokesperson said.

Danielle Windfuhr turned up at the ASB Showgrounds vaccination centre this morning only to find it closed, and security staff had no idea why.

It was only when she called Healthline that she learnt it would be closed today and she had to re-schedule for another couple of weeks from now.

"It's really annoying that no one knew why or what was happening," she told the Herald.

Windfuhr said she understood the need for contact tracing and testing, but said vaccinations should also be a priority.

She said having no warning was "frustrating" and "annoying".

Meanwhile, queues are already forming at the Henderson, Northcote and Wairau Rd testing centres this morning.

Avondale

A dedicated Covid testing station is now open for pupils, their families and staff of Avondale College after a number of community cases were linked to the school.

The centre for Avondale College contacts opened at the Avondale Racecourse at 9am.

It follows a staff member having a confirmed case of Covid-19 and another family connected to the school also being infected with the virus.

All staff and students at the school have been ordered to stay home and self-isolate for 14 days and get tested.

The school said all close contacts would also need to have further tests on August 23 and August 29.

In a newsletter to the school community from regional public health officials said the new testing centre was for the school community only " to alleviate some of the frustration experienced when trying to get a test".

Family members now also needed to stay at home until Sunday or until the student or staff in their household has had a negative test result.

"Students and staff do need to complete the 14-day self-isolation, and have negative test results, before they can leave their homes, even if New Zealand's national alert level changes from the current Level 4," said the letter.

Henderson

Meanwhile, people in west Auckland who visited locations of interest have been lining up at the Henderson testing centre since the early hours of this morning.

Almost 300 cars were waiting at the Henderson Covid-19 testing site before it opened. Photo / Adam Pearse

Henderson resident Ti Schwk rolled out of bed at 4am to arrive at the Edsel St testing centre at 4.20am and was currently second in line before the centre opened.

The Corrections staff member said she visited the site yesterday but did not bother queuing because the line was too long.

Watching a movie to pass the time, Schwk said she was looking forward to getting some work done in the rest of the day.

"I want to spend my day working instead of waiting in line."

Chantal Fareti and her partner arrived at 4.30am, along with their three children - aged 2, 9 and 10.

Fareti's sister worked at Avondale College so she wanted to get tested, just to be safe.

Asked whether it was difficult to wake the whānau this morning, Fareti said the kids' interests were piqued by the early start.

"I think for them it was quite exciting, they didn't know where we were going."

Fareti said plenty of snacks and a Shrek viewing kept the young ones happy.

The queue at Henderson is now more than 350 cars long, stretching more than 2km.

Northcote

The queue at the Northcote testing station is almost 300 cars long, winding its way around College Rd, Exmouth Rd, Lake Rd and Akoranga Dr, a similar queue to yesterday.

Joshua van Wyk and Megan Flatt have been waiting at the Northcote testing centre. Photo / Adam Pearse

Both essential workers, the pair spent seven hours at the Albany testing centre yesterday but were unable to get tested.

van Wyk had been calling multiple medical centres in the area but hadn't been able to book test appointments as they were not registered with those centres.

The pair were both considered close contacts after being at the Glenfield mall - a location of interest.

Flatt said morale was "very low", while van Wyk said it was disheartening that close contacts were not able to get a test quicker.

Many people the Herald has spoken to at testing centres have not been close contacts but wanted a test to know they didn't have the virus.

"If they are asking us to get tested, there should be a better way," he said.

"For us, we have to get the test, no matter how long we have to wait."

The pair received a code when they called Healthline which van Wyk said would ensure they received their test result quicker than others.

Wairau Valley

Police are monitoring traffic at the Wairau Valley testing centre as people flock to get tested.

One woman told the Herald the excess demand at the site had led to people jumping the queue as there was no traffic management in place.

The woman, whose daughter was a Northcote College student, said she had tried to book in at the local GP - where she was registered.

However, she was told there was no space today and was advised to stay in the queue, which she'd been in since 7am.

Other testing centres

Staff at North Shore Hospital are lining up outside one of the hospital buildings for a Covid-19 test after a patient tested positive for the virus overnight.

Staff at North Shore Hospital lining up outside one of the hospital buildings for a Covid-19 test. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Narrow Neck testing station is busy, with cars backed up to Lake Road, but the station at the Netball Centre at St Johns is reasonably quiet.

Meanwhile in Wellington, small queues have formed at the Taranaki Street Covid testing station this morning.

Small queues have formed at the Taranaki Street Covid-19 testing station in Wellington this morning. Photo / Jason Pine

Auckland health authorities are urging anyone wanting to get a test to call your GP, a designated practice or urgent care clinic to see if they have availability.

Here are the current locations for testing centres and pop-up centres across Auckland.