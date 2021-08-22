Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: Auckland Airport drive-thru vaccination centre reaches capacity, closes, then reopens

Staff at the drive-thru vaccination centre at Auckland Airport direct traffic. Photo / Dean Purcell

The drive-thru mass vaccination site at Auckland Airport has reopened this afternoon, after earlier reaching capacity and shutting for 30 minutes, with dozens of vehicles turned away.

Traffic management staff said at 3.30pm that 100 more vehicles would be allowed in, after closing about 3pm.

During that half hour, dozens of people were turned away - including those who claimed to have appointments.

Traffic management staff said the site, at the Park and Ride near the airport, had reached capacity and would close in order to meet its designated closing time of 4.30pm.

One woman, who claimed to have an appointment, told the Herald she had been turned back.

The site opened earlier today with about 1000 people expected through on its first day.

It was meant to be by invitation only - to essential workers as well as those unable to attend appointments during the move to Level 4 and who had not yet rebooked.

Staff at the drive-thru site in Māngere speak to those waiting in their vehicle to get the jab. Photo / Dean Purcell

After a fairly quiet start, demand ramped up this afternoon with queues leading down Verissimo Drive.

Daina and James both received their first jab at the Māngere site without having an appointment.

They said they had heard through friends that demand was low and thought they would try their luck.

The site was supposed to operate on an appointment-only basis but this had clearly changed throughout the day.

Both Daina and James said the staff were "lovely" and the site was easy to navigate.

The vaccination centre has closed to any more cars before the closing time of 4.30pm. Photo / Dean Purcell

As the site opened earlier today, Matt Hannant, Programme Director at the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) said: "This will be a great way for a large number of people to be vaccinated safely with their bubble under Alert level 4.

"It can work particularly well for families as they can come together and get vaccinated in the familiar environment of their own family vehicle."

Invitations would be sent in a phased approach over the coming days with the number of people getting their jab ramping up to 2000 people per day.

"The drive-through centre will be by appointment only, so we ask that people who haven't received an invitation yet to stay at home and follow the alert level guidelines.

"It's really important that we can prioritise our essential workers, such as supermarket workers and bus drivers, who are helping to keep important services open during Alert level 4."