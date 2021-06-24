Covid 19 coronavirus: Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins share latest on Wellington alert levels, Australia case details

Focus Live: Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins give Covid-19 update

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there were no positive cases in the community to report.

There were around 7000 tests processed, over 1200 in Wellington region - four times more than usual.

Hipkins said the Government is still waiting for the genomic sequencing results from Australia after a Sydney man travelled to Wellington on the weekend while infected with Covid-19.

His partner, who he travelled with, is asymptomatic and tested negative for the virus.

It comes amid fears the virus could be anywhere in New Zealand, due to the high transmission rate of the variant and fact many people moved in and out of Wellington over the weekend.

Wellington moved into alert level 2 at 6pm yesterday - after a Covid-19 positive man from Sydney visited a spate of locations in the capital, unaware he had the virus.

Yesterday was also the fourth-biggest day for calls to Healthline, Hipkins said.

Nurse in action testing people for Covid-19 at Hataitai Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There was expected to be further high demand for testing with additional testing centres set up.

"High demand for testing is a good thing," Hipkins said.

If people could not get a test today they were advised to stay home and isolate, Hipkins said.

A total of 360 flights have departed from Wellington, both domestically and to Australia, since June 19 - the day the Covid-infected Sydney tourist arrived in the capital.

Sydney recorded 16 new cases of the virus yesterday, taking the total number linked to the Bondi cluster to 37.

The restrictions for the Wellington region - including Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast - would stay in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.

The traveller works in a healthcare workplace near Bondi Junction - an area linked to the current outbreak in Sydney.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, left, and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is feared he could have the Delta variant, which is now at the centre of the outbreak. These results were expected on Thursday morning.

At 1pm Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will provide an update on the situation.

Thousands of people have been tested for Covid-19 in Wellington today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB yesterday the public health risk was low - but that didn't mean there was "no risk".

"We know that we've got a couple of exposure events where we had someone with Covid-19 in an environment where Covid-19 could potentially spread reasonably quickly. That increases the risk. But it still is, overall, low risk at this point."

Professor Michael Plank, a modeller at Te Punaha Matatini and Canterbury University, said although it's not confirmed, it is likely the person has the Delta strain which is around twice as infectious as the strain experienced last year.

"That makes this variant extremely dangerous because of the way cases can grow exponentially."

Many people would've travelled from the capital to other parts of the country over the weekend, Plank said.

"So, it's possible the virus could be anywhere in New Zealand.

"Everyone should be aware of this and act accordingly: stay home and get tested if sick, scan in with the app when out and about."

After just three chains of transmission, there would be eight times as many cases on average, Plank said.

"Where the original variant might have caused 10 cases, the Delta variant could cause 80 cases in the same time which would quickly make it impossible to control without a lockdown."

People waiting in line to be tested for Covid-19 at Hataitai Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said Wellington moving to alert level 2 was a "sensible precaution" that would reduce the risk of further transmission and limit potential superspreader events.

University of Otago professor of public health Michael Baker said the coming days would provide a clearer picture of the situation in Wellington as the test results of the case's contacts are returned.

He said he would be surprised if the person didn't have the more infectious Delta strain.

"It's going to come down to how infectious they were at the time."

He said the country was depending on luck and that the person wasn't highly infectious while they were in Wellington.

"If they were, they would've infected lots of people.

"It can go either way. That's why I think this particular situation is absolutely poised between being a close call or a disaster. We just have to wait and see."