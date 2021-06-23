Domestic air travel continues amid Wellington level 2 alert, transtasman bubble disruption

Wellington's domestic services aim to continue as scheduled between alet levels. Photo / File

As Wellington wakes up in Alert Level 2, domestic air carriers have insisted that travel between regions will continue with little alteration.

Unlike previous alert level changes, which brought about massive disruption to air carriers, planes will be able to fly full - albeit with some changes to service.

Air New Zealand's chief for customer and sales Leanne Geraghty said passengers flying through Wellington Airport will notice some changes, and are advised to keep contact tracing.

"At this stage, there aren't any changes to our on board service. Face coverings are still a requirement for all customers and crew," she said.

Food and beverage services will be removed form Air New Zealand planes until the next government update. "Water will be available to customers on request."

The airline advises passengers with cold or flu symptoms associated with Covid19 not to travel, saying that passengers can rebook travel without penalty.

"Customers with existing bookings to or from Wellington between 6.00pm on Wednesday 23 June and 11.59pm on Sunday 27 June who wish to rebook their travel will have any fare difference waived."

Australian operated Jetstar says it will continue with its domestic services, unchanged and that "masks remain mandatory on board flights."

"If there's any changes to our schedule in the coming days, we'll provide an update and contact passengers directly with a range of options."

During previous alert level changes and the Auckland level 3 lockdown, Jetstar took the decision to ground its domestic fleet due to distancing requirements reducing aircraft capacity.

Passengers passing through Wellington Airport will be required to distance. Photo / Mark Mitchell

International services continue to be affected by the 'travel bubble' suspension, with more than 30 flights suspended between New Zealand and Australia amid the New South Wales cluster.

Direct flights on Air New Zealand from Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown to Sydney have all been cancelled, and passengers who have been in NSW since the outbreak was detected will not be permitted to travel from any other airport to New Zealand.

Official advice from the government's Covid 19 response is that domestic travel can continue between Wellington and the rest of New Zealand.

"If you're living at Alert Level 2, you can travel anywhere in New Zealand that is at Alert Level 1 or 2, but make sure you do it in a safe way."

Travellers should continue contact tracing and safe hygiene throughout the country.