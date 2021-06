Covid 19 coronavirus: Queensland records new local Covid case

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins tells Newstalk ZB’s Tim Dower what would be required to lift restrictions after 72 hours. Video / Newstalk ZB

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins tells Newstalk ZB’s Tim Dower what would be required to lift restrictions after 72 hours. Video / Newstalk ZB

Queensland has recorded a new locally acquired case of Covid-19, linked to the flight attendant who contracted the virus in hotel quarantine.

The president of the Portuguese Family Centre at Ellen Grove has contracted the virus, he has told NCA NewsWire, after a woman in her 30s dined at the restaurant on Saturday night before learning she was Covid-positive.

He tested negative on his first test after being identified as a close contact, but began developing symptoms on Wednesday. He was taken to hospital on Thursday night where further tests revealed he was positive, he told NCA NewsWire.

Queensland Health would not confirm the case to NCA NewsWire.

The man said he had been in isolation since Sunday, when he was contacted by health authorities. He has not been vaccinated but was "feeling better" on Thursday morning.

The woman arrived in Brisbane from Portugal and quarantined for two weeks at the Four Points Hotel, where she contracted the Alpha variant from another guest staying at the hotel who had arrived from Mongolia.

Health authorities believe a fully vaccinated quarantine staff member transported the virus between the two guests.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to address the media later on Thursday.

Meanwhile, New South Wales officials have remained adamant that there are not plans for Sydney to go into lockdown despite the surge in Covid-19 cases in that state, prompting concerns from health authorities that the state isn't doing enough to prevent the outbreak spreading.

The state confirmed 16 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in the outbreak to 37.

Of those cases, 10 were recorded within the official reporting period, with seven already announced on Tuesday. There were also 13 cases confirmed after the official reporting period, meaning they will be included in today's numbers.

A "superspreader" birthday party attended by 30 people in West Hoxton was linked to 10 of Wednesday's infections.