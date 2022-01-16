Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

'My dad's going to prison for what?': At home with Brian Tamaki as he is arrested

7 minutes to read
David Fisher
By
David Fisher

Senior writer

Dawn came to Brian and Hannah Tamaki's rural Auckland home and shortly after so did the police.

The Destiny Church founders had been waiting. Over the weekend, the couple learned that police were intending to

