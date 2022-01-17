Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... Brian Tamaki's first night in jail

4 minutes to read
Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Steve Braunias
By
Steve Braunias

Senior Writer

OPINION:

Now I know how Nelson Mandela felt.
We both fought for freedoms and both paid the price.
A warder's first words when Mandela arrived at Robben Island were, "This is the Island. This is where

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.