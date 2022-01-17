Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Brian Tamaki was arrested for breaching his bail conditions on Monday morning, with supporters protesting outside the Mt. Eden correctional facility. Video / David Fisher / Brett Phibbs

Brian Tamaki's bail application has been refused after being arrested at home this morning.

The Destiny Church leader appeared at Auckland District Court via audio-visual link.

Tamaki will be remanded in custody to Mt Eden Prison until January 27. He did not make any response as the judge handed down his decision.

Judge Evangelos Thomas said the only information which can be reported from today's bail hearing is the outcome.

Tamaki is facing five active charges and was in court today for allegedly breaching his bail conditions.

He was dressed in black during the hearing, sitting in a white room. He remained motionless and expressionless throughout.

There have been allegations that Tamaki breached bail conditions by speaking at a January anti-vaccine rally in Christchurch which was attended by more than 100 people - more than allowed under the traffic light system.

As part of his bail conditions, Tamaki is not allowed to "organise or attend any protests in breach of any Covid-19 level requirement".

READ MORE

• Brian Tamaki arrested following possible protest bail breach

• Watch: The moment Brian Tamaki was arrested at his home

• Brian Tamaki defends Christchurch visit, denies bail breach

• Destiny Church vows to hold more services in Christchurch

The 63-year-old has previously been charged three times over his attendance at Auckland Domain lockdown protests. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including allegations he violated the conditions of his bail.

Tamaki and his wife Hannah posted a Facebook live video this morning at their home, announcing he was about to be arrested.

Hannah and Brian Tamaki emerge from their house this morning as police arrest Brian Tamaki - believed to be over an alleged breach of bail conditions. Photo / David Fisher

Brian Tamaki said he was speaking up on behalf of businesses and other individuals who had been hurt or affected by vaccination mandates.

"People think I keep breaching my bail conditions, I've always said I'm not guilty," he said.

"For all of those who say 'book him, send him off to jail', you don't understand about why this has happened and I should never have been charged in the first place thank you."

And he said he may become the country's first political prisoner should he be jailed later today.

The livestream continued as Tamaki was arrested with supporters on a motorbike following the police car's journey to Mt Eden remand centre where he was greeted by more than 50 people, who blocked police entry to perform a haka.