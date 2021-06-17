Coronet Peak ski area boss waiting for mercury, snow to fall

NZSki's Coronet Peak staff for the 2021 season during their recent induction. Photo / Supplied

NZSki's Coronet Peak staff for the 2021 season during their recent induction. Photo / Supplied

The warm weather looks to be scuppering Coronet Peak's plans.

The Queenstown ski area's due to open on Saturday, but that's looking unlikely.

Manager Nigel Kerr's due to make a final call today, but doesn't sound confident.

''It is likely at this stage that we'll be sliding opening day back by a day or two, and it may be a staged opening,'' Kerr tells Mountain Scene.

But he said the mercury's about to plunge, bringing the prospect of natural snow but

also, just as importantly, cold-enough temperatures to fire up the snow guns.

''There is definitely snow in the forecast, starting [today] and pretty much going through for most of the next week.

''Fingers crossed we can go from zero to hero in a short space of time.''

The Remarks, meanwhile, is due to open next Saturday.

It's not only the weather that Coronet Peak owner, NZSki, has been battling, but also bureaucracy, with Immigration NZ refusing to budge on border exemptions for desperately-needed groomer operators.

A spin doctor for Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi tells Scene the minister ''generally doesn't get involved with individual cases'' and the company should follow up with Immigration NZ.

