“They tailgated me as I slowed down to 40km/h after witnessing them nearly crash behind me,” Baker wrote.

Baker claimed the occupants of the vehicle threw a rock at her car, hitting the back where her 8-month-old infant was reportedly sleeping.

Two women exited the vehicle and ran towards Baker's car before smashing the windshield.

The video shows one woman stomping on Baker's windshield, spraying glass through the inside of the vehicle.

“I then found them and tried to get a photo of their licence plate and as soon as they saw me stop they ran towards me, jumping on the windscreen and sending glass all through the car and opening my car doors trying to grab me,” Baker’s social media post read.

“I immediately reversed and left but would love to identify these two people to press charges and would really like the black SUV/truck owner to get in touch as they would have seen the initial rock-throwing incident after nearly crashing into them.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they received reports of an incident in the King St area about 1pm on Saturday, where “one driver apparently followed another driver” after a car failed to merge correctly.

“The cars have stopped at a petrol station where one person has reportedly got out and jumped on the other person’s vehicle, breaking a window.”

Police said no one was injured and the matter is in the “early stages” of investigation.

Baker, the daughter of former New Conservatives leader Leighton Baker, is one of the public faces of the anti-vaccine and conspiracy movement in New Zealand. She was a mainstay of the anti-Government protest at Parliament in 2022.

In 2022 Baker’s Facebook page was deactivated by Meta, for posting “harmful misinformation”.

A report by independent research group The Disinformation Project noted that Baker’s Facebook Live broadcasts - although a “super spreader” of false claims - often had greater engagement than mainstream media during the previous Parliament protest.

Leighton Baker (left), former leader of the New Conservative party, the father of Chantelle Baker (right). Photo / Supplied

She suggested, incorrectly, that Antifa was behind the fires and violence on March 3, 2022 when the protest was broken up. She also posted in support of Russia’s war in Ukraine and continued to share information in conflict with public health advice.