This crash has now been cleared of motorway lanes but delays can be expected as congestion eases in the area. Photo / Supplied

Motorists heading north on Auckland's Southern Motorway near Khyber Pass can expect delays this afternoon in addition to the anticipated rush-hour traffic after a crash blocked two lanes.

The crash happened late this afternoon just prior to the Khyber Pass off-ramp in the northbound lanes of Southern Motorway.

Police confirmed there were no injuries in the collision.

At 3.50pm, Waka Kotahi said the crash was blocking the two middle northbound lanes and urged motorists to pass with care.

By 4pm, the crash had been cleared from the motorway lanes - but motorist could still expect delays in the area as he heavily built-up traffic in the area cleared.