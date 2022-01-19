Voyager 2021 media awards
Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Callous MIQ Tweet sets Government back after victorious summer

6 minutes to read
The latest room release was postponed last night as more returnees test positive for Omicron. Video / NZ Herald

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION:

The Government should be riding high this January, basking in high polling, a strong Covid response, and the resplendent summer sun.

Last year, a testy - one might venture "divided" - Cabinet, pulled itself

