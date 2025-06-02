Advertisement
Body found beside burned-out car in Muriwai beach, Auckland, police investigating

NZ Herald
Police are in attendance at a car fire in Muriwai this morning.

A body has been found next to a burned-out car in Muriwai.

Police say they are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the death after the discovery at the popular west Auckland beach by fire crews.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene

