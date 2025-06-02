Police are in attendance at a car fire in Muriwai this morning.

A body has been found next to a burned-out car in Muriwai.

Police say they are still trying to piece together the circumstances of the death after the discovery at the popular west Auckland beach by fire crews.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene by Fire and Emergency after the fire on Jack Butt Lane at 8.34am.

“The fire has been extinguished and a person’s body has been located next to the vehicle.