“The immediate area has been cordoned off for a scene examination to be carried out.”
They said they will be carrying out enquiries into the circumstances of the fire.
“As these enquiries are still in the very early stage, we are unable to comment further at this stage.
“Police ask that anyone in the area this morning with information make contact.”
You can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number P062750420.
