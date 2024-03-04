The worst of the strong winds, thunderstorms and rain that hit many parts of the country yesterday may have passed, but temperatures in the south have plummeted.

A deep low moved through New Zealand yesterday, with extensive heavy rainfall across much of the country.

Several roads were closed and flights were delayed or cancelled. More than 1000 households in Kaiapoi were without power for several hours on Monday night.

Thunder, heavy rain and lightning hit Dunedin overnight and it remains under a strong wind watch until 4pm today.

The blustery winds are set to continue today, and are expected to generate large waves along the western coastlines of both the North and South Island.

A fresh dusting of snow could be seen on the mountains in Fiordland and a road snowfall warning was issued for the Crown Range Rd between Queenstown and Wānaka.

In Cobden, near Greymouth, a small suspected tornado ripped the roof off a woman’s home and sent debris flying.

But MetService meteorologist Karl Loots told RNZ yesterday the worst of the wild weather had now passed.

“The good news is that this cold front which has brought in this severe weather is moving very quickly and tonight we’ve just got a few hours of heavy rainfall expected in Bay of Plenty and the Gisborne region, and this front is now moving east of the country.”

Loots said it would be much cooler across much of the country today, with far less humidity.

Few places are expected to get warmer than 20C, with Dunedin and Queenstown only expected to reach 12C. MetService has also warned the wind chill will make it feel even colder.

Loots said there was some good news for later in the week.

“On Thursday, for much of the South Island especially, we’re going to see much milder temperatures return, maximums back in the mid-20s for much of Canterbury and Otago.”

- with RNZ