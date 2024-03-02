The Prime Minister on Friday made a U-turn on his decision to take a $52,000 allowance, Tourism operators watching closely after Whakaari/White Island court decision and Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow as crowds chanted anti-Putin slogans. Video / AP / Newshub

Thunderstorms and heavy rain will set in from this morning lasting through tomorrow, prompting MetService to issue a smattering of severe weather watches for storm.

Gales are also forecast around the country as two weather fronts slam into the country today and tomorrow, enveloping both islands in an autumn storm.

Auckland should start Sunday with rain, possibly heavy, before easing to isolated showers in the afternoon. It should reach 24C, MetService said.

Monday could bring thunderstorms and heavy rain, but these should turn to isolated showers and fine breaks in the evening. Northwesterly winds will turn to strong westerlies in the afternoon, while the top temperature should hit 25C.

Elsewhere, the storm was expected to bring a dramatic fall in temperatures, sonw, and more thunderstorms, gales, rain and hail.

Heavy rain watches were in place for the ranges of the Westland District, Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and the Otago headwaters from 10pm Sunday at the earliest, lasting until midday Monday at the latest.

Strong wind watches were issued for the Canterbury High Country, central Otago including the Queenstown Lakes District, and Fiordland and Southland from Mataura northwards set to begin at 9pm Sunday and end at 9am Monday.

MetService said: “Severe weather watches may be upgraded to warnings and areas further north are likely to be added in the coming days. Keep an eye on our severe weather pages for updates.”

An intense trough of low pressure brings gale northwesterlies and heavy rain on Monday ⚠ 🌧 💨



This is followed by a cold southwesterly flow with embedded thunderstorms ⛈



Snow may settle above 1000m in the south 🌨



Large southwest swells are expected later on Monday 🌊 pic.twitter.com/AajIDgVLL2 — MetService (@MetService) March 1, 2024

The national forecaster said an intense trough of low pressure was bringing in the storm. A cold southwesterly flow then follows, embedded with thunderstorms, MetService said.

With it, severe gales were also expected in Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Wellington, Taranaki, Waikato, Manawatū, Marlborough and Nelson. Heavy falls were also tipped for the West Coast, Taranaki, Waikato, Manawatū and western parts of the Bay of Plenty.

Wellington’s Sunday had a forecast of partly cloudy conditions, possible showers and thunderstorms, clearing to mainly fine in the morning. Cloud would increase with a few showers in the evening. Strong northwesterly winds see the day reach 22C.

Christchurch should be mostly cloudy with showers, becoming isolated in the morning and clearing to fine in the afternoon. Southerlies would turn to northeasterlies in the afternoon with a 21C high.

An intense front is set to sweep northeast over the South Island and lower North Island on Monday, while a slow-moving front over the North Island intensifies ⚠



Heavy rain is likely for central and western areas, and severe northwesterly gales are expected to be widespread 💨🌧 pic.twitter.com/xgasQ4SKmt — MetService (@MetService) March 1, 2024

Most main centres had heavy rain forecast for Monday.

MetService meteorologist Juliane Bergdolt said the strong winds would bring a dramatic temperature shift, with cooler conditions replacing some of the recent sweltering days.

“Maximum daytime temperatures [will be] in the mid-teens for southern parts of the South Island on Monday and Tuesday,” she said.

“The colder air runs northwards across the country, bringing some snowfall to the tops of the Southern Alps for the early hours of Monday morning.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.